It is not a new practice for artists to switch industries for their careers. Irrespective of language barriers, artists, especially actresses have shifted industries to make a name for themselves and gain fans from all over the country, if not the world. On that note, let us take a look at how fans are going gaga over Alia Bhatt making her Tollywood debut with Rajamouli’s RRR, opposite Ram Charan and Jr NTR. On Twitter and Instagram, she has received immense love from fans across the country as a reaction to her RRR posts. The YouTube comments below the trailer of RRR are proof of how fans are equally waiting for Alia Bhatt making her Tollywood debut. There are other actresses too who made their Tollywood debut after acting in a few films in Bollywood. The Telugu audience loves their work from both industries.

Here is a list of Bollywood actresses who made their Tollywood debut with the following films.

#1 Preity Zinta – Premante Idera

After Preity Zinta’s debut in Dil Se, she acted in Soldier and won Filmfare for both films. In 1998, she made her debut with Premante Idera acting opposite Venkatesh Daggubati. Later, she also acted in Rajakumarudu opposite Mahesh Babu. The Telugu audience loved her performances in both Hindi and Telugu films.

#2 Kangana Ranaut – Ek Niranjan

Kangana Ranaut was already a familiar name because of her acting in movies like Woh Lamhe, Raaz, Fashion and others. In 2009, she made her Tollywood debut with Ek Niranjan, starring opposite Prabhas. She went on to win the Padma Sri, the fourth highest civilian award, for her contribution to fine arts.

#3 Shilpa Shetty – Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya

In 1996, Shilpa Shetty made her Tollywood debut, playing a mermaid, in this movie starring Venkatesh Daggubati. She was already a household name by then because of Baazigar, Aag and Main Khiladi Tu Anari in Bollywood. Even today she is relevant because of her involvement in reality shows and her fitness regime.

#4 Shraddha Kapoor – Saaho

Shraddha Kapoor was a well-known face by the time she made her Tollywood debut with Saaho, opposite Prabhas. She was popular and experienced enough by 2019 to be cast in a pan-Indian film. Her Bollywood debut Aashiqui 2 was a blockbuster. Her other work included Ek Villian, ABCD 2, OK Jaanu, Stree among others.

#5 Katrina Kaif – Malliswari

Currently among the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, is said to have charged a fee of ₹75 lakh in 2004 for Malliswari, her Tollywood debut. She starred opposite Venkatesh Daggubati in this very popular film. Earlier, she made her Bollywood debut with Boom.

#6 Vidya Balan – NTR Kathanayakudu

Vidya Balan, who is a renowned actress in the country, made her direct Telugu debut with the two-part series of NTR’s biopic directed by Krish Jagarlamudi in 2019. The first is NTR-Kathanayakudu which stars Balakrishna in the role of NTR and Vidya Balan in the role of his wife, Nandamuri Basavatarakam. She had made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta in 2005.

#7 Radhika Apte – Dhoni

Radhika Apte made her Bollywood debut with Vah Life Ho Toh Aisi in 2005. She also starred in various films like Rakta Charitra and Shor in The City before she made her entry into Tollywood with Dhoni in 2012. She later starred in Balakrishna’s Legend in 2014.

#8 Kiara Advani – Bharat Ane Nenu

Kiara Advani made a grand entry in Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She had become a familiar face by the time she made her Tollywood debut with Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Mahesh Babu in 2018. She also starred in Vinaya Vidheya Rama opposite Ram Charan in 2019. She is adored for her performances in Bollywood and Tollywood alike.

Comment below and let us know your favourite Bollywood actress who made her debut in Tollywood.