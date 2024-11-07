Looking for the best sandwiches in Visakhapatnam? Whether you’re craving something indulgent or health-conscious, this city has a sandwich for every palate. If you missed your breakfast, worry not! From cheesy and comforting to wholesome and nutritious, these must-try sandwich spots in Visakhapatnam have you covered.

1. Sweet India

Sweet India, near Sampath Vinayaka Temple, brings together savouries from all corners of India. From crispy Vada Pav to fluffy Dhokla, they offer rich vegetarian snacks. But their crowning glory is the sandwich, filled with the goodness of vegetables topped generously with cheese It’s a taste you don’t want to miss.

Location: Near Sampath Vinayaka Temple

2. Food Ex

Kickstart your morning with the iconic juicy Chicken Plain Grilled Sandwich from Food Ex. This sandwich is packed with fresh bread, succulent grilled chicken and smothered in a creamy, buttery sauce – perfect for a delicious breakfast bite.

Location: Siripuram

3. Chai Lije

Indulge in a luscious mouth-melting sandwich filled with eggs, mayo and Indian masalas at Chai Lije. Their Corn-Grilled Sandwiches and Paneer Grilled Sandwiches are tailor-made for vegetarians.

Location: Sankara Matam Road, Dondaparthy

4. Millet Chef

Millet Chef offers a healthy twist on classic sandwiches with its maida-free millet bread. Both veg and non-veg options provide the same satisfying crunch and flavour, making each bite as wholesome as it is delicious.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

5. Baker’s Hub

Craving something fresh and flavourful? Baker’s Hub has what you need. Their Grilled Chicken Sandwich is packed with the taste and goodness of chicken and eggs.

Location: Asilmetta

6. Fresh Choice Patisserie

If you are looking for a new taste to please your palette – then Fresh Choice Patisserie is the place for you. Their sandwiches are grilled with oodles of butter till crisp and golden, and topped with herbs and zucchini. They are bound to be your next go-to-grab.

Location: Siripuram

7. Cafe Coffee Day

Another delicious yet healthy option, CCD’s Spinach and corn cheese sandwich, served on chipotle bread is a crowd favourite, balancing delicious flavours and nutritious ingredients.

Location: RK Beach

Next time hunger strikes, give one of these local favourites a try – your taste buds will thank you! Let us know what your go-to sandwich spots in Visakhapatnam are.

