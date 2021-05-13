Last updated 6 hours ago

The second wave has ripped the country apart and 3/4th of the country has gone into partial or complete lockdown. With travel advisories issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Government leading to poor patronisation in the route of Visakhapatnam, Raipur, Rayagada, Kadapa and Lingampalli, the Waltair division of the East Coast Division headquartered at Visakhapatnam has cancelled the following special trains as detailed below.

Cancellation of Visakhapatnam – Raipur – Visakhapatnam Special (Train No. 08528/08527)

Train No. 08528 Visakhapatnam – Raipur special trains leaving from Visakhapatnam between 15 and 23 May 2021 are cancelled. The train originally left Visakhapatnam at 04:25 am and reached Raipur at 08:00 pm.

Train No. 08527 Raipur – Visakhapatnam special trains leaving from Raipur between 15 and 23 May 2021 are cancelled. The train originally left Raipur at 05:30 am and reached Visakhapatnam at 06:40 pm.

Cancellation of Sambalpur – Rayagada – Sambalpur Special (Train No. 08301/08302)

Train No. 08301 Sambalpur – Rayagada special leaving Sambalpur between 13 and 23 May 2021 are cancelled. The train originally left Sambalpur at 06:05 am and reached Rayagada at 12:45 pm.

Train No. 08302 Rayagada – Sambalpur special leaving Rayagada between 13 and 23 May 2021 are cancelled. The train originally left Rayagada at 01:25 am and reached Sambalpur at 07:35 pm.

Cancellation of Visakhapatnam – Kadapa – Visakhapatnam (Train No. 07488/07487)

Train No. 07488 Visakhapatnam – Kadapa special leaving Visakhapatnam between 14 and 31 May 2021 are cancelled. The train originally left Visakhapatnam at 02:00 pm and reached Kadapa at 07:00 am.

Train No. 07487 Kadapa – Visakhapatnam special leaving Kadapa between 15 May to 1 June 2021 are cancelled. The train originally left Kadapa at 05:45 pm and reached Visakhapatnam at 11:30 am.

Cancellation of Visakhapatnam – Lingampalli – Visakhapatnam (Train No.02831/02832)

Train No.02831 Visakhapatnam – Lingampalli special train leaving Visakhapatnam between 14 and 31 May 2021 are cancelled. The train originally left Visakhapatnam at 06:20 am and reached Lingampalli at 07:40 pm.

The train No. 02832 Lingampalli – Visakhapatnam special train leaving Lingampalli between 15 May and 1 June are cancelled. The train originally left Lingampalli at 06:15 am and reached Visakhapatnam at 07:45 pm.

Cancellation of Visakhapatnam – Kacheguda – Visakhapatnam special

Train No.08561 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 14th to 31st May-2021 are cancelled. Train No. 08562 Kacheguda -Visakhapatnam special train leaving Kacheguda from 15th May to 1st June are cancelled

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitise/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.