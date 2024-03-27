The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway has made history by crossing the Rs 10,000 crore revenue mark for the first time in any fiscal year. This significant milestone was reached five days before the fiscal year’s conclusion, etching a memorable chapter in the division’s history.

Divisional Railway Manager, Shri Saurabh Prasad, lauded the team’s extraordinary performance, marking 26 March 26 2024, as a red-letter day in the chronicles of the Waltair Division. He took pride in this achievement, underscoring the team’s unwavering dedication and relentless efforts.

The division’s revenue exceeding Rs 10,000 crore represents a growth of over 10% compared to the previous fiscal year 2022-23. This accomplishment is credited to a multitude of factors, including customer-centric strategies, seamless coordination with customers, enhancements in operational efficiency, capacity upgrades, improvements in passenger amenities, and effective crew management.

Despite confronting numerous challenges such as natural disasters, security issues, ongoing infrastructure development projects like doubling and triple line works, and safety-related modernization initiatives, all departments of the Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, showcased exemplary performance, contributing to this historic achievement of surpassing the Rs 10,000 crore revenue mark.

As the division looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to maintain this momentum. It aims to wrap up the fiscal year 2023-24 on a triumphant note, reflecting its unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.

Furthermore, in the initial nine months of this fiscal year, the Waltair Division earned a spot among the top five Railway Divisions nationwide for the volume of freight traffic managed. Previously, the Waltair Railway Division, part of East Coast Railways, set a record for Iron Ore loading, averaging 14.0 rakes per day from April 2023 to January 2024. This led to an unprecedented Iron Ore loading of 18.34 million tons during the current fiscal year (April-January

