The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has generated a revenue of Rs 5,903 crore in the first three quarters of the current financial year, as informed by Waltair Division Divisional Railway Manager, Chetan Kumar Srivastava.

This reflects a growth of 9.5% in the revenue of the Waltair Division as compared to 2018-19, said Mr. Srivastava, who was speaking at the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

As per the official statements, growth in freight loading is at its peak with 48.63 million tonnes loaded in this fiscal year. While the growth in freight loading was estimated at 9.35%, the passenger traffic increased by 1.32%. Mr. Srivastava stated that Waltair Division has played a key role in national integration and its ‘path of innovative progression’, which is an inspiration to many.

The DRM also recalled that the Visakhapatnam railway station bagged the National Tourism award 2017-18 for being the ‘Best Tourist-Friendly Railway Station’ in India. A newly constructed lounge built with the CSR funds provided by the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), an air-conditioned relaxing lounge, a recreational fun-zone, and a human interactive interface, have all been innovative additions to the railway station, the officials noted.

In addition, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been provided with body-worn cameras to amp up security. The DRM also informed that in the future, the railway authorities hope to upgrade infrastructure, eliminate level crossings, enhance train speed and complete rail renewal works in a stretch spanning 197 kilometres.