The remarkable increase in iron ore loading for Waltair Division underscores the effective measures taken to streamline operations and enhance coordination with freight customers. The average loading of 14.0 Rakes/Day from April ’23 to January ’24 represents a significant improvement compared to the corresponding period in FY 22-23, which averaged 11.0 Rakes/Day.

The outstanding performance has led to a historic achievement of loading 18.34 Million Tons of iron ore during the current financial year (April to January), showcasing a substantial growth of 25.36% compared to the 14.63 Million Tons loaded in the previous year.

The month of January 2024 witnessed an exceptional loading rate of 63.6 Rakes per day, surpassing the previous best of 62.4 Rakes per day achieved in March ’23, encompassing all commodities.

Divisional Railway Manager Shri Saurabh Prasad attributes this record-breaking accomplishment to the enhanced coordination with major customers. Some customers include NMDC, RINL, JSW Steel, KIOCL Limited, and the collaborative efforts of all Operations and Maintenance wings within Waltair Division.

The commitment to excellence and proactive collaboration within Waltair Division has undoubtedly contributed to this unprecedented success in iron ore loading for the division.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.