Last updated 21 mins ago

With a partial lockdown in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the following special trains on the Visakhapatnam route from Kirandul, Bhubaneshwar, Jagdalpur, Tirupati, Secunderabad, Sambalpur, Rayagada and Raipur haven’t seen much rush and hence, the Indian Railways administration has decided to cancel them temporarily:

Visakhapatnam – Kirandul – Visakhapatnam special express (Train no. 08516/08515)

Train No. 08516 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul special express will be cancelled from 7 May 2021 to 21 May 2021. The 08516 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul special express leaves Visakhapatnam at 06:45 AM and reaches Kirandul at 04:25 PM.

Train No. 08515 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam special express will be cancelled from 8 May 2021 to 22 May 2021. The 08515 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam special express leaves Kirandul at 09:55 AM and reaches Visakhapatnam at 08:24 PM.

Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur – Bhubaneswar special express (Train no. 08445/08446)

Train No. 08445 Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur special express will be cancelled from 8 May 2021 to 22 May 2021. The 08445 Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur special express leaves Bhubaneswar at 07:35 PM and reaches Jagdalpur at 11:55 AM.

Train No. 08446 Jagdalpur – Bhubaneswar special express will be cancelled from 9 May 2021 to 23 May 2021. The 08446 Jagdalpur – Bhubaneswar special express leaves Jagdalpur at 04:30 PM and reaches Bhubaneswar at 08:20 AM.

Tirupati – Visakhapatnam -Tirupati double-decker special express (Train No. 02708/02707)

Train No. 02708 Tirupati – Visakhapatnam double-decker special express will be cancelled from 7 May 2021 to 30 May 2021. The 02708 Tirupati – Visakhapatnam double-decker special express leaves Tirupati at 09:55 PM and reaches Visakhapatnam at 10:30 am.

Train No. 02707 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati double-decker special express will be cancelled from 8 May 2021 to 31 May 2021. The 02707 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati double-decker special express leaves Visakhapatnam at 11:00 PM and reaches Tirupati at 12:45 PM.

Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad special express (Train No. 02784/02783)

Train No. 02784 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam special express will be cancelled from 8 May 2021 to 29 May 2021. The 02784 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam special express leaves Secunderabad at 09:35 PM and reaches Visakhapatnam at 09:50 AM.

Train No. 02783 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad special express will be cancelled from 9 May 2021 to 30 May 2021. The 02783 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad special express leaves Visakhapatnam at 07:05 PM and reaches Secunderabad at 07:10 AM.

Visakhapatnam – Raipur – Visakhapatnam (Train No. 08528/08527)

No. 08528/08527 Visakhapatnam – Raipur – Visakhapatnam special express trains will be cancelled on the dates 8, 9, 15 and 16 of May 2021.

The 08528 Visakhapatnam – Raipur special express train leaves Visakhapatnam at 04:25 AM and reaches Raipur at 08:00 PM. The 08527 Raipur – Visakhapatnam special express train leaves Raipur at 05:30 AM and reaches Visakhapatnam at 06:40 PM.

Sambalpur – Rayagada – Sambalpur (Train No. 08301/08302)

No. 08301/08302 Sambalpur – Rayagada – Sambalpur special trains on the Visakhapatnam route will be cancelled on the dates 8, 9, 15 and 16 of May 2021.

The 08301 Sambalpur – Rayagada special train leaves Sambalpur at 06:05 AM and reaches Rayagada at 12:45 PM. The 08302 Rayagada – Sambalpur special train leaves Rayagada at 01:25 PM and reaches Sambalpur at 07:35 AM.

All passengers travelling through these special trains have been requested by Indian Railways to strictly follow Covid-19 norms, i.e., wear a mask, sanitise hands and maintain physical distancing from co-passengers.