Last updated 48 mins ago

India has been witnessing partial lockdowns and curfews in various pockets of the country like Vizag and the Indian Railways, on its behalf, has placed prudent measures to help the cause. The Railways administration is taking elaborate measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 infection by deploying appropriate restrictions at stations, counters and on trains.

The Railways has adopted a Health Protocol which would ease commuting. This Health protocol includes organising thermal screening for passengers at stations and a fine for not wearing masks. The guidelines also include regulatory norms to prevent overcrowding of passengers in trains and stations.

Various state governments have issued health advisories in this concern. All passengers must invariably follow such protocols and keep aware of the departure or originating station guidelines. For instance, it’s mandatory for all long-distance train passengers reaching West Bengal to possess an RT-PCR negative test report. The test must be conducted within 72 hours of the train departure.

Taking cognizance and raising the issue, Waltair Railway Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has appealed to all the passengers using the train services to follow the COVID-19 protocols. Indian Railways has also called for all the passengers from Vizag and other cities in the country to be aware of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India and State Governments from time to time.

The following are the guidelines issued so far.

Please enter the station with a valid and reserved ticket only.

Please do not enter the station premises and train without wearing a mask.

Please do not crowd at reservation counters and wait for your turn while boarding & de-boarding the train.

Please maintain social distancing on the station premises and in trains.

Ensure you frequently wash your hands or use a hand sanitiser.

Please bring your own bedspreads and food items.

Please follow the protocol of the respective destination and originating stations.

Please cooperate with Railway employees in checking your valid documents at the stations and on your journey.

All passengers travelling through special trains have been requested by Indian Railways to strictly follow Covid-19 norms. That is to wear a mask, sanitise hands and maintain physical distancing from co-passengers.