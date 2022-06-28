We are back again with a curated list of movies releasing in the theatres this week on the 1st of July, 2022. All the movie buffs, brace yourselves for the long list of movies releasing this weekend in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. This weekend is sure to be a movie marathon for all those who love to enjoy the art on the big screen. Choose from the below list of movies releasing in the theatres on 1st July 2022.

#1 Telugu

With a handful of movies releasing in the Telugu language this weekend, fans are in for a treat. Pakka Commercial starring Tottempudi Gopichand and Raashi Khanna in lead roles is up for release this weekend for some action-packed entertainment. Balraju starring Nihaall and Arpita in lead roles along with 10th Class Dairies starring Sriram and Avika Gor in lead roles will be playing in the theatres this weekend. Yemaipothaney is another movie with newcomers on the large screen this 1st of July.

#2 Tamil

D Block starring Arulnithi Tamilarasu in the lead role is an action thriller directed by Vijay Kumar Rajendra. Another Tamil movie releasing in the theatres this weekend is Yaanai starring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani in lead roles. The movie is directed and written by Hari. Cath the two movies at the big screen this 1st of July.

#3 Malayalam

Always coming up with promising content, there are three Malayalam movies releasing this weekend. Santacruz is a romantic movie directed by Johnson John and stars Aniish RRehhman and Noorin Shereef in lead roles. Ullasam is yet another romantic comedy starring Shane Nigam, Pavithra Lakshmi, Aju Varghese and others in prominent roles. EMI starring Rony David and Veena Nair is also up for release.

#4 Kannada

Legendary actor Shiva Rajkumar is back with his movie Bairagee releasing this weekend. The cast of the movie also includes Anjali, Dhananjaya and Pruthvee Ambaar in prominent roles. Window Seat is yet another Kannada movie which will be released this Friday to entertain the audience. The suspense thriller is directed by Sheetal Shetty and the cast includes Nirup Bhandari, Sanjana Anand and others in prominent roles.

#5 Hindi

With no competition, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi are here with their movie Rashtra Kavach: OM. The story of the special force para commando is directed by Kapil Verma.

#Multi-Lingual release

The much-awaited movie, Rocketry starring Madhavan will be hitting the theatres this 1st July 2022. The biopic is on the former Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan. The movie showcases an event in his life when he was wrongly accused of espionage and arrested.

