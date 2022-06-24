Weekends are the time to sit back and relax after a tiring week. And what better way to relax than binge-watching? For all the movie lovers, and of course web series lovers, out there, the OTT platforms are here to provide the right dose of entertainment for this weekend.

Check out the list of movie and web series releases on OTT platforms this week of June to catch up.

Anek

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, JD Chakravarthy, and Andrea Kevichusa in key roles, Anek is a Hindi political action-thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha. The plot of the movie is mainly based on the intense political situation in the North-Eastern part of the country. An undercover cop is sent to meet the rebel leader of the largest militant group in the region. Simultaneously, the movie also narrates the story of how an aspiring boxer from the same region faces discrimination at every step and beats all the odds to prove her mettle. The movie was initially released in the theatres on 27 May 2022 and received a good response from the critics for its hard-hitting plot and scenes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 26 June

Runway 34

Runway 34 is a Hindi thriller starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, who also directed the film. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and others played crucial roles in the film. The film is based on a real-life event in 2015 of a Jet Doha flight, flying to Kochi, which could not land at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather conditions. After facing several troubles, the flight gets diverted to the Trivandrum Airport. How the pilot of the flight, Vikrant Khanna, faces the situation and saves the day is the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 24 June

Kathir

Starring Santhosh Prathap, Venkatesh Appadurai, and Rajini Chandy in crucial roles, Kathir is a Tamil feel-good movie directed by Dhinesh Palanivel. The movie narrates the life of an unemployed and frustrated engineering graduate and an old woman with an inspiring past. Their fates meet when the protagonist moves to the city in search of a job. They begin to bond soon and an inseparable relationship blooms between them as they share their pasts with each other.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 24 June

Meri Awas Suno

Meri Awas Suno is a Malayalam musical drama directed by Prajesh Sen and stars Jayasurya, Manju Warrier, and Sshivada in major roles. The plot of this movie revolves around the life of Shankar, a radio jockey. His life goes upside down when he is diagnosed with laryngeal cancer and he finds out that he will lose his voice during the treatment. A speech therapist aids him in moving on by accepting the unexpected changes in his life.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 24 June

Doon Kaand

Doon Kaand is a Hindi suspense thriller series set in the state of Uttarakhand. The series stars Iqbal Khan, Indraneil Sengupta, Nidhi Seth, and others in key roles and was directed by Manoj Khade. Over a span of 10 episodes, the series revolves around the clash between a high-ranked police officer and an influential and crooked drug lord.

OTT platform: Voot

Release date: 20 June

Chloe S1

Starring Erin Doherty, Billy Howle, Jack Farthing, and others, Chloe is a psychological thriller series releasing this week on OTT. The plot of this series revolves around Becky who leads a very normal life with her mother suffering from dementia. She has an obsession with stalking the social media profiles of those with a more happening life than her, especially Chloe, who leads a picture-perfect life. When Becky learns that Chloe died, she poses herself as Sasha and tries to uncover the truth behind the untimely death. The series was directed by Alice Seabright and Amanda Boyle.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 24 June

Which one of these movie and web series releases on OTT platforms this week of June will you be watching this weekend?