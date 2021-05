After Tauktae, cyclone Yaas is going to hit India in the coming week. The initial effects of the cyclone are already being felt with heavy downpour in various parts of Bhubaneswar. To prevent life and property damage during this mishap, the Railways has cancelled a slew of special trains through Vizag.

Here’s the list of the cancelled special trains which were supposed to pass through Vizag:

#1 Train No. 01019 CST Mumbai – Bhubaneswar Konark special express leaving CST Mumbai on 24th & 25th May.

#2 Train No. 01020 Bhubaneswar- CST Mumbai special express leaving Bhubaneswar on 25th & 26th May.

#3 Train No. 02246 Yesvantpur – Howrah special leaving Yesvantpur on 24th & 25th May.

#4 Train No. 02245 Howrah-Yesvantpur special leaving Howrah on 25th & 26th May.

#5 Train No.02510 Guwahati-Bangalore Cantt special train leaving Guwahati on 24th & 25th May.

#6 Train No.02659 Nagercoil- Shalimar special train leaving Nagercoil on 23rd May.

#7 Train No. 02660 Shalimar – Nagarcoil special train leaving Shalimar on 26th May.

#8 Train No.02665 Howrah – Kanyakumari special train leaving Howrah on 24th May.

#9 Train No. 02703 Howrah – Secunderabad special train leaving Howrah on 25th, 26th & 27th May.

#10 Train No. 02704 Secunderabad – Howrah special train leaving Howrah on 24, 25 & 26 May.

#11 Train No.02821 Howrah-Chennai central special train leaving Howrah on 24th, 25th & 26th May.

#12 Train No.02822 Chennai central – Howrah special trains leaving Chennai Central on 24th, 25th & 26th May.

#13 Train No. 02844 Ahmedabad – Puri special trains leaving Ahmedabad on 23rd & 24th May.

#14 Train No. 02843 Puri – Ahmedabad special train leaving Ahmedabad on 25th & 27th May.

#15 Train No.02873 Howrah – Yesvantpur special trains leaving Howrah on 24th, 25th & 26th May.

#16 Train No.02874 Yesvantpur – Howrah special trains leaving Yesvantpur on 24th, 25th & 26th May.

#17 Train No.05228 Muzaffarpur – Yesvantpur special train leaving Muzaffarpur on 24th May.

#18 Train No. 07016 Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar special trains leaving Secunderabad on 24th, 25th & 26th May.

#19 Train No. 07015 Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad special trains leaving Bhubaneswar on 26th, 27th & 28th May.

#20 Train No. 07479 Tirupati – Puri special trains leaving Tirupati on 24th,25th & 26th May.

#21 Train No. 07480 Puri-Tirupati special trains leaving Puri on 26th, 27th & 28th May.

#22 Train No. 08464 Bangalore – Bhubaneswar Prashanti special trains leaving Bangalore on 25th & 26th May.

#23 Train No. 08463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti special trains leaving Bhubaneswar on 26th & 27th May.

#24 Train No. 02249 Bangalore – New Tinsukia special train leaving Bangalore on 25th May.

#25 Train No. 02642 Shalimar – Trivandrum special train leaving Shalimar on 25th May.

#26 Train No. 02643 Ernakulam-Patna special trains leaving Ernakulam on 24th & 25th May.

#27 Train No. 02664 Tiruchirappalli – Howrah special train leaving Tiruchirappalli on 25th May.

#28 Train No.02774 Secunderabad – Shalimar special train leaving Secunderabad on 25th May.

#29 Train No.02773 Shalimar – Secunderabad special train leaving Shalimar on 26th May.

#30 Train No. 02807 Santragachi – Chennai Central special train leaving Santragachchi on 25th May.

#31 Train No. 05930 New Tinsukia – Tambaram special train leaving New Tinsukia on 24th May.

#32 Train No. 02254 Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur special express leaving Bhagalpur on 26th May.

#33 Train No 02376 Jasidih – Tambaram special train leaving Jasidih on 26th May.

#34 Train No.02507 Trivandrum – Silchar special train leaving Trivandrum on 25th May.

#35 Train No. 02552 Kamkhya – Yesvantpur special train leaving Kamakhya on 26th May.

#36 Train No. 02611 Chennai Central – New Jalpaiguri special train leaving Chennai Central on 26th May.

#37 Train No. 02839 Bhubaneswa r- Chennai Central leaving Bhubaneswar on 27th May.

#38 Train No. 02864 Yesvantpur – Howrah special train leaving Yesvantpur on 26th May.

#39 Train No. 02868 Puducherry – Howrah special train leaving Puducherry on 26th May.

All the passengers are requested to make note of the list of cancelled special trains and plan their journeys from Vizag accordingly. Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

All the passengers are also advised to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.