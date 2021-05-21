With a cyclone warning been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand has directed all Revenue and concerned departmental officials to remain vigilant in the wake of the weather update in Vizag. The District Revenue Officer has been directed to set up a control room in the Collectorate and keep the Revenue officers and staff on duty. The Collector suggested that a hospital disaster plan should be prepared. In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases and more patients in need of continuous Oxygen support at the hospitals, they need to be informed to set up backup to prevent power outages.

Visakhapatnam Collector instructed at least 10-15 linemen to be available. Tahsildars have been told to be vigilant after discussing these matters with the electrical engineers and making advance arrangements.

According to the officials of the Indian Meteorological Department, The advance of the Southwest monsoon into some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of North Andaman Sea is likely to form a low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on May 22. This will intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Currently, the Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal, the south Andaman Sea and the Nicobar Islands and some parts of the North Andaman Sea. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of the Southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

“The cyclonic circulation is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. It would continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach the North Bay of Bengal near Odisha – West Bengal coasts around May 26 morning. Though there is not any impact predicted of the cyclone on Andhra Pradesh, during its movement over Odisha and West Bengal on May 26, along the AP coast there might be isolated rains and strong rains,” said the state IMD Director S Stella, talking about the weather in Vizag and the cyclone update.

Furthermore, the IMD Director informed that due to northerly winds after May 24, there will be an increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius in day temperatures.