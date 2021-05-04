Last updated 1 hour ago

Thunderstorms are likely to occur in Vizag for the next four days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Center at Amaravathi released the forecast. It has specified that Low-level South Easterlies are prevailing all over Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall, winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 kmph, hailstorms, and lighting, accompanied with thunderstorms, are also predicted to take place in Vizag. It is forecasted that the thunderstorms are to continue for the next four to five days. Fishermen of the coast are being warned against the prevailing weather conditions of the thunderstorms.

As per the IMD station forecast, the thunderstorms with rainfall are being predicted in areas of Vizag, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Yanam and the Rayalaseema District including Anantapur, Kurnool, Chittoor, for the next five days. Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh. The forecast also states Southerlies are going to cause showers in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore Districts from 7 May 2021. These districts are also going to experience thunderstorms with scattered rainfall three days after it hits the coastline. Huge cloud bands seem to appear above the coastline.

Residents of Vizag will get to enjoy pleasant weather for the next few days due to the rainfall. The temperature will remain close to the normal average. It is predicted that the storms would occur usually in the evening in Vizag. These thunderstorms, in Vizag, would be accompanied by winds blowing at a speed of 45 kph or more. Severe thunderstorms might also occur in the Srikakulam District. Winds blowing at a speed of 60 kph, or more, will accompany heavy rainfalls. The thunderstorms are likely to affect the overall presiding weather of Vizag. Residents of Vizag can get to enjoy cloudy days with winds caressing along with heavy to moderate rainfall.