Last updated 45 mins ago

With the partial curfew, announced by AP Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to be followed from Wednesday, there are some regulations put in place as to what to do and what not to do. The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city has created a panic situation. Therefore, a partial curfew is pertinent to make people stay at home. The lockdown, after 12 noon, is likely to help control cases in the city.

Here are some rules of the partial curfew in AP, as to what to do and what not to do:

Shops, and other establishments, will be open from 6 am to 12 noon.

Only emergency services will run after 12 noon.

Provisions will be given to the cardholders at their doorstep. These provisions will arrive by vehicle from 7am to 7pm. All cardholders are required to wear masks and maintain social distance.

Any cardholder having trouble in getting their provisions can report to the control room on contact number 8886671713.

All the petrol, gas and diesel units shall remain open all day.

Any individual, moving out after 12 noon, needs to do so only if there is any medical emergency.

Section 144, of the Indian Penal Code, will be implemented during the curfew time.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has taken several steps to contain the spread of Covid-19 with focus on test-trace- treat-vaccinate and inculcating COVID appropriate behaviour among people of Andhra Pradesh.

During the period of implementation of the curfew, all firms, shops, establishments, offices, educational institutions, restaurants, etc. shall close at 12 Noon and reopen after 6 AM except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services such as the following:

Print and electronic media.

Telecommunications, Internet services, Broadcasting services,

IT and IT-enabled services.

IT and IT-enabled services. Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, Petroleum and Gas outlets.

Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution.

Water supply and Sanitation.

Cold storage and warehousing services.

Private Security Services.

All manufacturing industries shall operate duly following covid appropriate protocol SOPs which shall be issued by the Industries

Department.

Department. All agricultural operations including procurement of agricultural produce

shall be allowed duly following covid protocol which shall be issued by the

Agriculture Department.

Movement of all persons shall be prohibited from 12.00 Noon to 6 AM except the following categories of persons:

a. Persons engaged in the activities listed above.

b. Officers/Officials of Government of India and Government of Andhra Pradesh including those of High Court of A.P. and other

courts, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj Institutions on emergency duty on production of valid duty pass with an identity

card.

c. All Medical personnel such as Doctors, nursing staff,

paramedics and providers of other Hospital services (both Govt.

and Private) etc. on the production of valid identity cards.

d. Pregnant women and patients for the purpose of receiving medical care.

e. Persons availing covid vaccination in designated health facilities.

f. Persons availing health care in public or private health care establishments.

g. Transportation of persons in private vehicles for availing health care services.

h. Persons coming from/going to airports, railway stations, bus stands

on the production of a valid ticket. The local administration shall make

appropriate arrangements at the airports and railway stations to enable

such travel.

i. All Inter-State and Intra-State movements of essential and nonessential goods are permitted.

j. Local transport services including autos and taxis and city bus services shall be allowed to function within the stipulated time (6 AM

to 12 Noon) duly following all covid protocols communicated from time to time.

k. Intra and inter-district public transport shall not be allowed. Interstate public transport shall also remain suspended from 12 Noon to 6

AM.

l. Functions like marriages etc., which are already scheduled and cannot be rescheduled shall be carried out with a maximum of 20 persons with due permission from the local authorities, duly following covid appropriate behaviour.

All Departments of the Secretariat/Commissioners of Police/District Collectors shall issue consequential orders/notifications to implement the above instructions. They shall also make arrangements to issue passes to the exempted category of persons to facilitate their movement. The above regulations shall come into effect immediately and remain in force for two weeks starting from 5 May 2021.

The District Collectors & Magistrates of the State shall impose regulations under Section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code in prohibiting the gathering of public not more than five even in permitted hours of movement. This shall not be applicable for people standing in queues following social distance norms for purchasing goods and services. Any violation by the people of AP of the aforesaid what-to-do guidelines during the partial curfew shall result in prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of IPC as well as other applicable laws. The Collectors & District Magistrates and District Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police shall enforce these orders in the State scrupulously.