Last updated 2 hours ago

Taking immediate action, on the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, announced a partial curfew in AP for two weeks. All shops, excluding emergency services, will be closed after 12 noon from Wednesday, 5 May.

In a review meeting held on Monday, the Chief Minister announced that the decision regarding partial curfew in AP has been taken to control the Covid-19 cases and deaths being reported. All the shops should only open from 6 am to 12 noon. After which, only emergency medical services will remain open. During this curfew time, Section 144 will be implemented across the state.

Meanwhile, even before the decision was announced, many shops in Visakhapatnam had voluntarily taken a decision to close by 2 pm so that they can avoid being affected. . “Looking at the pandemic situation outside, our neighbouring shops decided to close by 2 pm, which we have been doing since the last few days. We have already spread the word in our locality and residents too are following the timings. Now that it’s a curfew, it is a relief for us”, said Murali Krishna, owner of Nagendra Traders, a grocery store at Kirlampudi Layout.