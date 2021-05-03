Last updated 2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament (MP), and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader, Sabbam Hari passes away on Monday. The TDP leader, who was admitted to a private hospital being tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, is said to have been on ventilator support for the last few days. Treated under critical condition, he took his last breath on Monday.

According to sources, the 68-year-old TDP leader was tested positive ten days ago and was treated under home isolation. As his oxygen levels dropped gradually, he was shifted to a private hospital. Since then he was treated with ventilator support.

Sabbam Hari’s hometown is Chittivalasa near Tagarapuvalasa. He served as Mayor of Visakhapatnam, after which was elected as Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha. He was also a former Congress MP from the Anakapalle constituency.

The former MP had joined TDP in 2019. Before the bifurcation of states, Sabbam Hari is said to have been a close friend of late AP Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, during his political career. He also took a major part in fighting against the bifurcation of the state.