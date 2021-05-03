Last updated 30 mins ago

Not so long ago did we take an hour to travel 10 km through Vizag. Today, when there is a family member searching for a bed, or a close friend who has tested positive for Covid-19, or the neighbour who is yet to return home, one actually thinks twice before stepping out. Finally, it has dawned upon us. We now know the gravity of the situation and acknowledge its severity. Truly, the Visakhapatnam road traffic has come to a standstill.

Roosters, jalopies, cattle, and whatnot, all commuted through the same roads once, and now only a jet speed ambulance, sirens its way. Jack packers made it to the city, only to loiter on the roads and fellow Vizagites only antidote seemed a beach road run. Every other elderly person would have warned us not to move out unless necessary, but the immature casual nature we carry, we learn only when we burn our fingers.

It’s a point of concern when we previously didn’t identify this coming, even after dealing with it for the past year. Nevertheless, it isn’t late to gear up for an unforeseen circumstance. Today, when all the fun has taken a backseat, it’s responsible societal etiquette, with no road traffic, that is paving the path, towards a Covid free Visakhapatnam.

Vizag has reported 1,938 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hrs. However, the better news is 908 people have been discharged, or have recovered, from Covid-19 in the past 24 hrs. Few stricter administrative guidelines and awareness have been instrumental in pushing people to stay indoors. For this inescapable, self-locking down to end faster, it’s inevitable to participate actively in killing the spread, by not moving out unless necessary. We have seen the busier roads of Vizag, why not see the still, quiet roads from your balcony, for once.

Today, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh announced a partial curfew in the state, permitting movement for essentials only between 6 am to 12 noon. From 5 May 2021, Section 144 shall be imposed in the state, barring all the public gatherings, for the next 14 days.