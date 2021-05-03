Last updated 33 mins ago

District Medical and Health Officials in Vizag were told to inspect private hospitals every morning and take note of beds available for Covid-19 patients. On Monday, Vizag District Collector V Vinay Chand held a meeting with Joint Collector P Arun Babu and AMC Principal PV Sudhakar on the availability of beds at private hospitals.

The Vizag District Collector told the Survey Department AD Manisha Tripathi to update the data on how many private hospitals are registered under 104 call centre in real-time and the number of beds available in those hospitals. According to the Collector, as soon as any hospital has a bed vacant, admission tokens will be issued by 104 Nodal Officers.

Later, the Collector spoke on efficient treatment to be given for Covid-19 patients at CSR Block, KGH. Not being particular about test reports, KGH officials were told to admit the patients if there are Covid-19 symptoms.

With many of the hospitals in Health City, Arilova providing treatment to Covid-19 patients, the Collector has told the concerned officials to provide uninterrupted Oxygen supply to those hospitals. He asked the officials to ensure that there is a minimum Oxygen supply to VIMS hospital providing treatment to Covid-19 patients who are in critical condition.

On Monday, the number of Covid-19 positive cases reported touched an all-time high at 1960 in Visakhapatnam District in the last 24 hours. The total number of positives till now has reached 85024, while active cases are 12537. The total number of recovered patients is 71824.