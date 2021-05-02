Last updated 1 hour ago

The Season 12 of Indian Idol has received outstanding affirmations this year, from all viewers across the country. This top-tier singing sees 15 contestants competing for the converted title. The fresh and entertaining themes have garnered attention, with creators pushing the entertainment quotient to the next level. Here are the most-watched songs and performances of the final 9 contestants of Indian Idol 12.

#1 Arunita Kanjilal

Most viewed song: Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Views on YouTube: 46M+

Arunita Kanjilal is amongst the most promising contestants for this season. She has been linked up with Pawandeep Rajan for one of the themes in the show.

#2 Pawandeep Rajan

Most viewed song: Teri Mitti

Views on YouTube: 23M+

Pawandeep Rajan is well-known as the winner of The Voice of India (2015). This singer has tried his hands on various musical instruments like tabla, keyboard, drums, guitar, etc.

#3 Anjali Gaikwad

Most viewed song: Chalo Tijara Nagari

Views on YouTube: 12M+

Anjali Gaikwad is an Indian playback singer. She rose to fame after contesting the television reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

#4 Shanmukha Priya

Most viewed song: Humma Humma

Views on YouTube: 12M+

Shanmukha Priya originates from Vizag and hails from a family of musicians. She has participated in various reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs etc.

#5 Md. Danish

Most viewed song: Yaad Aa Raha Hai

Views on YouTube: 12M+

Mohd Danish hails from Delhi and learned music under his grandfather Ustad Abdul Karim Khan. He was also the recipient of The Voice of India Award (2017).

#6 Sawai Bhatt

Most viewed song: Kesariya Balma

Views on YouTube: 12M+

Sawai Bhatt initially left the show, to take care of his ailing mother. He was later convinced to return to the show. He is currently among the top 9 contestants.

#7 Sayli Kishore Kambli

Most viewed song: Aao Na Gale Lagao Na

Views on YouTube: 5M+

Sayli Kambli was trained under the Indian classical singer Smt. Vidya Jail since her young days. She is a famous Marathi singer and has numerous awards, in regional singing show competitions.

#8 Ashish Kulkarni

Most viewed song: Sathiya

Views on YouTube: 3M+

Ashish Kulkarni is an Indian singer and songwriter. He founded a music band ‘Raagalogik’ along with his friends. Ashish is among the final contestants after 6 eliminations.

#9 Nihal Tauro

Most viewed song: Roja Janeman

Views on YouTube: 366K+

Nihal Tauro is an Indian playback singer, songwriter and composer. He was the recipient of the Daijiworld Award. Nihal brings with him an international experience of having performed in various countries like Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait. He also sang the title track of various TV serials like Kumba, GiniRama and Yaarivalu.

In between all the mesmerising songs, six eliminations have taken place so far for the Season 12 of Indian Idol. Nachiket Lele was the last contestant to be eliminated. Indian Idol Season 12 will announce its finalists soon.

The show is telecasted by Sony TV at 9:30 PM. On Saturdays and Sundays, the show telecasts at 8: 00 PM.