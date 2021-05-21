Oscars or the Venice Film Festivals, English or American thrillers have always been on the list. Hollywood usually delivers a flick that no other country’s film industry can ever dream of. While getting to watch an English thriller was only once in a blue moon event in the past, with the introduction of OTTs it has become an everyday genre. While you may miss out on the best, here are 8 English thriller movies to have released recently on OTT platforms in India that you must watch.

#1. Without remorse

Without Remorse is an American action thriller loosely based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Tom Clancy. The plot revolves around a US Naval Seal who sets out on a path of revenge post the death of his pregnant wife and unit member. This murder revenge story turns into a war between the US and Russia. If you are looking for a war-infusing plot, Without Remorse should be your best pic.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2. The Women in the Window

The Women in the Window is a psychological thriller based on the 2018 novel of the same name. As the name suggests, the film revolves around a creepy neighbour. The film is about an agoraphobic woman who spies on her neighbours and is a witness to a crime in their apartment. As the reviews go, the window in the film is a unique one and a must-watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3. #Alive (available in English)

#Alive is a South Korean Zombie thriller, partially based on the 2019 film Alone. The plot of the film revolves around a video game live streamer who struggles to make ends meet as he is forced to stay at an apartment all by himself. The lead actor Yoo Ah-In also received the 2020 Cine Best Actor Award for this excellent movie.

Where to watch: Netflix

#4. Those Who Wish Me Dead

Those Who Wish Me Dead is an escapist American drama thriller. The plot revolves around a boy who is a witness to his father’s death and runs to escape from the assassins. The film casts Angelina Jolie, who is the lead, along with Finn Little as the boy on the run. While on the run, natural and uncertain consequences add to the plot. It’s one of the English thriller movies on OTT platforms in India that you should definitely watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

#5. Crawl

Crawl is an American natural horror thriller written by brothers Michael and Shawn Rasmussen. The plot turns into a thriller when an alligator hunts a father, daughter and a dog, and turns to horror when all three of them are trapped in a house. This 2017 project only materialised in 2019 and is best known for its visual effects. The film also earned a Best Wild release at the 2020 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#6. Run

Run is an American psychological horror-thriller starring Kiera Allen as a home-schooled teenager. Since a thriller must have its own flair, this teenager begins to suspect his own mom. The film was initially released by Hulu and was Hulu’s most successful original film. Certainly, one of the English thriller movies on OTT platforms in India that you just can’t give a miss.

Where to watch: Netflix

#7. Stowaway

A two-year mission to Mars drops the Stowaway in the science fiction thriller genre. What happens when the space shuttle just launches and you find an unconscious person on board? Stowaway is a survival plot set in space. Not only does the movie keep you thrilled till the end, but it also paves way for mystery.

Where to watch: Netflix

#8. Rebecca

Rebecca dies in a boat accident, and a romantic tangle paves way for an investigation. Ultimately, even though the thriller is meant to keep you on your toes, the trailer reveals that the boat was deliberately sunk. Will this plot not make a romantic thriller out of your weekend? Watch Rebecca to know how a romantic acquaintance turns a mansion ablaze. Rebecca is one of the best English thriller movies to have come out on OTT platforms in India in 2020.

Where to watch: Netflix