Anjali Gaikwad is an Indian playback singer and is amongst the final 9 contestants for the Indian Idol 12 title. A classical musician by birth, she hails from Maharashtra and is the youngest contender on the Indian Idol Season 12. Anjali owes her fame to the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs where she participated in 2017. Anjali, along with her sister, runs a YouTube channel called Anjali and Nandini Official. Time and again on Indian Idol, Anjali has mesmerised the judges and the audiences with her sweet voice, which can be attributed for her progress this far. Here are the 9 pacifying performances by Anjali Gaikwad in the Indian Idol 12 so far.

#1. Vande Mataram

View count: 4.5 M+

A truly patriotic performance it was. Vande Mataram is India’s national song. The song was originally written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, and later had various versions of the same. On the Indian Idol show, Anjali Gaikwad attempts her own style of the song.

#2. Dil Ki Tapish

View count: 4.1 M+

The song Dil Ki Tapish was a milestone for Anjali towards her being chosen for the final contestants. This song is from the 2015 Bollywood film Katyar Kaljat Ghusali. The song was originally sung by Rahul Deshpande and Ankita Joshi.

#3. Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi

View count: 3.9 M+

Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee is from the 2010 Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The song features Kajol and was sung by versatile singers Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Manpreet Akhtar. Anjali’s rendition of it amazed the judges as well as the audience.

#4. Surat Piya Ki

View count: 2.2 M+

The song Surat Piya Ki Na Chhin Bisaraye is a Hindustani song from the 2015 Bollywood film Katyar Kalijat Ghusali. On the Indian Idol show, this song was sung by Nachiket and Anjali, interchanging their roles providing a lasting impact on the show. The song was originally sung by Mahesh Kate and Rahul Deshpande.

#5. Kuhu Kuhu Bole Koyaliya

View count: 1.7 M+

The age old song Kuhu Kuhu Bole Koyaliya is from the Bollywood film Suvarna Sundari. The song with a black and white set and accompanied by the flute indeed adds to the pacifying melodies. The song was originally sung by legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi.

#6. Mera Dil Bhi Kitna

View count: 1.4 M+

The song Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai is a 90s song from the album Saajan. The song was well accredited and was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer and Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist. The song was originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

#7. Kanha Kanha Aan Padi Main Tere

View count: 1.2 M+

The song Kanha Kanha Aan Padi Main Tere is from the Bollywood film Shagrid. This Indian Idol performance by Anjali was truly a mood-lightening experience for all the viewers. The song was originally sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

#8. Laga Chunari Mein Daag

View count: 1.1 M+

The song Laga Chunari Mein Daag is from the 2007 film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag: Journey of a woman. The song that stars Rani Mukherjee and Abhishek Bachchan was originally written by Mita Vashisht and Shubha Mudgal.

#9. Dil To Hai Dil

View count: 657 K+

The song Dil To Hai Dil is from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bollywood film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. An orchestra accompanying Anjali on the performance was truly an enriching experience for the Indian Idol judges, taking them back to their childhood days. The song was originally sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.