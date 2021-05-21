All roads lead to Krishnapatnam. Yes, videos and photos of people rushing to Muthukuru Mandal, Krishnapatnam, in the Nellore District are giving hope to many Covid-19 patients. The name ‘Anandaiah’ from the Nellore District has become the talk of the town with his Ayurvedic medicine administered in the eyes reportedly acting as a cure against Covid-19. Many Covid-19 patients from other neighbouring districts are also seen flocking to Krishnapatnam.

Soon after the news broke out, thousands of people, both positive and negative patients, have been thronging to Krishnapatnam, just to take the Ayurvedic medicine prepared by Bonigi Anandaiah from Nellore District. After the revelation of Ayurvedic Covid medicine came, he became a sensation and videos went viral. To add to the authenticity of the medicine, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy constituted a committee to make a scientific diagnosis on Anandaiah’s medicine. A team of ICMR members reached the Nellore District to study the said Ayurvedic medicine and submit a report to the Government. The health officials at Nellore District have also collected samples for testing, procured the ingredients used for the medicine and adopted the testimonials from the recovered patients.

Meanwhile, the AP Government, after a report submitted by Ayush Department stated that the medicine is not harmful, has given a nod to distribute Anandaiah’s Ayurvedic Covid medicine in Krishnapatnam, Nellore District. Also, Anandaiah is willing to cooperate in providing Ayurvedic medicine in large quantities. While Anandaiah is providing the medicine free of cost, the cost of the medicine would be approximately Rs 10 per person. This herbal medicine uses natural ingredients like Ginger, Pepper, Cloves, Black Cumin seeds, Turmeric, Honey and other herbs and is given in the form of eye drops, to clear lung congestion and increase saturation levels.

Shockingly, Covid-19 positive patients being treated at Nellore GGH Hospital moved out of the hospital to get Anandaiah’s medicine. According to some of the recovered patients who took Anandaiah’s Ayurvedic medicine, their saturation levels which dropped to 85 increased to 95 within a few minutes after administering the eye drops.

While the mob at Krishnapatnam is being controlled by Nellore police and district officials, ensuring people follow physical distancing norms, the government is yet to declare whether the Ayurvedic medicine can be supplied to other districts or made available in medical stores.

Only when the medicine is studied by ICMR, and a report is submitted, will the government take further decisions.