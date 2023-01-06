Love exploring new genres? The Tamil film industry is the perfect pick for this weekend. Explore new storylines with the perfect blend of drama and entertainment and enjoy with family and friends. Plan a movie marathon, and shortlist these latest Tamil movies and web series on the OTT platform Aha for this first weekend of 2023.

List of the latest Tamil movies and web series on the OTT platform Aha to watch over the weekend.

#1 Udanpaal

Directed by Karthik Seenivasan, the cast of the movie includes Linga, Gayatri Shankar, Vivek Prasanna and others in prominent roles. This humorous suspenseful Tamil movie is the perfect way to kickstart the weekend with family. It follows two siblings who are in dire financial straits. They refuse their father’s idea to sell the house, following which the father passes away in an unexpected tragedy. Despite the grief, the siblings fight over the compensation they will receive. But fate takes a twist.

#2 Rathasaatchi

This political adventure Tamil movie directed by Rafiq Ismail follows a young Naxal revolutionary and a policeman and their contrasting walks of life. When they meet at a point, the plot explores that extraordinary moment. The cast of the movie includes Kanna Ravi, Elango Kumaravel, Kalyan Kumar and others in prominent roles.

#3 Miral

A mystery thriller directed by M Sakthivel, the plot of the movie follows Hari and his family, who get stuck on a deserted highway on their way home. A series of strange events take place when they also get attacked by a creepy stranger. Watch if and how they survive and who is behind all this. The cast of the movie includes Bharath, Vani Bhojan, KS Ravikumar, and others in lead roles.

#4 Pettaikaali

A drama series starring Kalaiyarasan, Sheela Rajkumar, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar and others in the lead roles, is directed by Raj Kumar. The eight-episode series is about the story of a village boy named Pandi. The Jallikattu player learns new techniques and skills to tame the bull owned by a girl he loves. Watch this first-ever Tamil web series on the traditional bull-chasing sport on Aha.

#5 Sardar

Starring Karthi and Raashi Kanna in the lead roles, this suspenseful drama is directed by PS Mithran. Showcasing Karthi in a dual role, the story follows how a son, who is a police officer, is led to his father through the investigation of a shut murder case. As he gets closer to solving the case, he understands the truth about his decimated family. His father, Sardar, emerges from the shadows after three decades to finish an assignment.

#6 Diary

Directed by Innasi Pandiyan, the cast of this mystery thriller includes Arulnithi, Pavithra Marimuthu, Kishore and Yajaprakash in prominent roles. The follows a sub-inspector trainee who sets out on a journey to solve a 16-year-old unsolved case. But destiny puts him on an exhilarating ride, where he has to find out the common element between the case and the passengers on the bus. Watch the Tamil movie on Aha to find out if they survive the paranormal case.

