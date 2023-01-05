Now that the new year buzz has been wrapped up, life returns to a monotonous routine. To catch a break from your bustling work and academics, here are the entertaining releases that are coming to screens this January on Netflix. The popular OTT platform is here with new films and series that you might want to consider adding to your towering binge list.

Here’s a glimpse of Netflix releases to look forward to this January.

Mission Manju

Mission Manju is an upcoming Hindi thriller and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna and Parmeet Sethi in key roles. The film tells the story of India’s covert operation that took place before and during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of a RAW agent who goes on a deleterious mission to uncover a nuclear weapon program in Pakistan. It is set to release on 20 January 2023 on Netflix.

Varalaru Mukkiyam

Santosh Rajan’s directorial debut, Varalaru Mukkiyam, is a Tamil rom-com drama film released in 2022. The film stars Jiiva, Kashmira Pradeshi, and Pragya Nagra. The plot revolves around Karthik, who is ambitious about being famous, and his friend Adaikalam who aspires to be a politician. Chaos breaks loose as Karthik falls for his neighbour and his love interest’s sister falls head over heels for him as well. The film drops on 15 January on Netflix.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld

The crime-based documentary Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld comes out on Netflix on 6 January 2023. The documentary is set in 1990s Mumbai, where an underworld gangster and his network held rampant power over the city until they were threatened by encounter cops. The documentary is directed by Raaghav Dar and Francis Longhurst.

Trial by Fire

Trial by Fire is based on the deadly Uphaar cinema fire tragedy that took place in Dehli in the year 1997. Heartbroken parents, Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy seek justice as they lost their two kids in the Uphaar Cinema Fire. It depicts the aftermath of the tragedy and the fight for justice to honour lives lost. The series premiers on Netflix on 13 January 2023 and is directed by Prashant Nair. Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol star in the series.

Kaleidoscope

An epic heist worth $7 billion led by Leo Pap, a master thief and his crew, is faced with betrayal and other repercussions. Kaleidoscope, a heist drama, was released on 1 January 2023 on Netflix and consists of 8 episodes. Each episode is associated with a colour and can be watched in any order. The timeline ranges from 25 years before the heist to 6 months after the heist. The series was created by Eric Garcia and stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Rosaline Elbay.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2

Vikings Valhalla, Netflix’s lucrative series, will be returning on 12 January. Season 2 picks off from where the first concluded. Leif, Freyd and Harald’s hopes are dashed by the fall of Kattegat, and they are forced to put their bravery to the test. They find themselves going beyond the comfort of their fjords and are on the run in the Scandinavian lands. Jeb Stuart, the creator of the series, expressed that the whole point of season 2 is to push the three heroes out of their comfort zones. The series stars Leo Sutter, Frida Gustavvson and Sam Corllet.

