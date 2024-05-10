Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and from gifts to flowers, there are endless ways out there to express your love. Of these, a scrumptious cake always takes the cake – but why not try something other than the routine streetside bakery? Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Instagram witnessed a massive spike in home-based businesses, especially bakers, allowing entrepreneurs to upscale their businesses right from the comfort of their houses. This Mother’s Day, we have curated a list of the five best home bakeries in Vizag, that will not only delight your sweet tooth but are also pocket-friendly. Drop these online bakeries a message on Instagram today to get your fix!

1. The Confection Connexion

Run by Chef Vineesha Hemrajani, a trained baker from Lavonne Academy of Bakery Science and Pastry Arts, The Confection Connexion is your one-stop shop for luxury confectionery. Known for their seasonal Strawberry and Mango desserts, their menu features everything from trendy savoury snacks like Korean Cream Cheese Buns to sweet treats ranging from cookies to cheesecakes.

Famous for: Alphonso Tres Leches and Bento Cakes

You can order from The Confection Connexion by contacting them via their Instagram page.

2. ChocoZia

Whether for designer wedding cakes, or brownies to cheer you up on a bad day, ChocoZia has got you covered! Swetha Agarwal, a cake artist and baker, whips up top-notch delicacies, curates gift hampers, and as a cherry on top, lets you in on baking hacks of professional bakers. Their menu includes French desserts like truffles and macarons, dessert tubs, and everything in between.

Famous for: Oreo Alfazores and truffles

Get in touch with ChocoZia here.

3. Broca House

Run by Sakina Mandsaurwala, a self-taught baker, Broca House is a local favourite for birthday celebrations. In curating everything from custom birthday cakes, birthday favour boxes, and assorted cupcake boxes, Broca House becomes a big part of Vizagites’ celebrations.

Famous for: Bento cakes and brownies

You can contact Broca House here to surprise your mother with one of their custom cakes!

4. The Midnight Wave

By introducing Vizag to a range of luxury confectionery like Choux pastries, illusion cakes, chocolate art, and the like, The Midnight Wave by Juhi Dugar has revolutionized Vizagites’ dessert experience. Their menu is perfect to indulge your loved ones with exquisitely crafted theme cakes and dessert platters. A ticket to their next community dining experience – The Dessert Club – would make the perfect Mother’s Day present!

Famous for: Custom-made theme cakes

To order from The Midnight Wave, DM them here!

5. Wandering Foodie

Made with fresh and top-notch ingredients, the decadent desserts whipped up in Reeth’s kitchen are perfect to amp up your Mother’s Day celebrations. Offering everything from customized ganache-filled cakes and brownie boxes to the infamous dream cake, they have everything you need for an extravagant and indulgent celebration!

Famous for: Celebration cakes and cake jars

You can get in touch with them here.

For all they do for us, our mothers deserve all the love in the world. And these passionate bakers can help translate your love into frosting. So, go ahead! Spoil your mother and celebrate her with the best home bakeries that Vizag has to offer!

