Tis’ the season to be jolly! Celebrate this season of love, family and togetherness with these movies releasing at the theatres this weekend. Here is a hand-picked list of movies releasing that are worth a watch for added entertainment this Christmas weekend. From Karthikeya 2 fame Nikhil Siddhartha to Jana Gana Mana fame Prithviraj Sukumaran, many South Indian actors are back with some creative content.

Scroll for a list of movies releasing at the theatres this weekend for an added Christmas celebration.

#1 Kaapa (Malayalam)

Directed by Shaji Kailash, this action crime thriller stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Anna Ben and Aparna Balamurali in prominent roles. The movie follows a case in which the name of an innocent girl appears in the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention (KAAPA), the list of the most wanted people in Kerala. The plot revolves around what happens to her.

Release Date: 22 December 2022

#2 18 Pages (Telugu)

Starring the Karthikeya 2 fame Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, this romantic comedy-drama is directed by Palnati Surya. The story is written by ace director Sukumar Bandreddi and produced by Bunny Vasu. The story follows a middle-class tech-savvy guy who loves a girl madly but succumbs to depression after discovering some truth about her. He meets another girl under unexpected circumstances and falls in love with her. Why how this journey began is what the plot reveals.

Release Date: 22 December 2022

#3 Dhamaka (Telugu)

Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, this action comedy movie stars Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Shree Leela in lead roles. Prominent actors like Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, and Hyper Aadi play prominent roles. The movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla. Bheems Ceciroleo has tuned the music for the movie. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the drama surrounding the lead actors with various comedy and entertaining aspects. Catch the movie at the theatres this weekend.

Release Date: 23 December 2022

#4 Laththi (Tamil)

Starring Vishal Krishna, Sunainaa and Prabhu in the lead roles, this action drama is directed by A Vinoth Kumar. Yuva Shankar Raja produced the music for the movie, while Peter Heins directed the action sequences. The story follows a suspended police constable who attacks the son of a notorious don. The plot unveils how he saves himself and his family from the gang of villains and their attacks. The movie is releasing in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously.

Release Date: 22 December 2022

#5 Veda (Kannada)

Directed by A Harsha, this action drama stars Shiva Rajkumar, Ganavi Laxman, Umashree and others in lead roles. The movie is produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar, and Arjun Janya has produced the music. The trailer reveals the lead actor in a rugged look and as a protector of his village. The story is set in the rural backdrops of Karnataka and showcases the efforts of a group of people and their leader to protect their village.

Release Date: 23 December 2022

