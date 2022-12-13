Avatar: The Way of Water is finally releasing at the theatres this week, and the excitement cannot be contained. After nearly 13 years of the first part, visionary director James Cameron has a new and more exciting version awaiting you this weekend. Ticket bookings have already started to sell out online, as fans are eagerly waiting for its much-awaited release. Apart from this major movie, many other small-budget movies are releasing this week at the theatres. We have picked the top 5 you must watch.

Here are the top 5 movies releasing at the theatres this week, along with Avatar: The Way of Water.

#1 U Turn 2

Directed by Chandru Obaiah, the second part of the U-Turn franchise is releasing this weekend in multiple languages. The first part, which was directed by Pawan Kumar in Kannada, was a big hit at the box office and was also remade in Telugu starring Samantha. The second part has been listed as a horror drama whose trailer is gripping and exciting. The movie is releasing in Telugu and Kannada simultaneously.

Release Date: 16 December 2022

#2 The Good Maharaja

Starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role, this historical drama is directed by Vikash Verma. The plot of the movie is based on the true life events of the Maharaja of Jamnagar, who saved 1,000 polish kids during World War II. The cast of the movie also includes Nitu Chandra, Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor and others in prominent roles.

Release Date: 17 December 2022

#3 Pathu Thala

Directed by Obeli N Krishna, the cast of this action crime drama includes Simbu (Silambarasan TR) in the lead role, with Gautham Karthik playing a prominent role. With no plot revealed to the audience, fans have to head to the theatres to catch Simbu in action.

Release Date: 14 December 2022

#4 Sasanasabha

Directed by Venu Madikanti, this multi-lingual movie is releasing this week. The cast of the movie includes veteran actress Sonia Agarwal, Rajendra Prasad, Hebah Patel, Indra Sena and others in prominent roles. The action drama is about the political drama of Andhra Pradesh and the fight between two chief ministers. A third person wants to raise to power, and her quest to the top is what the director explores.

Release Date: 16 December 2022

#5 Long Drive

Directed by Sri Raju G, this Kannada thriller is an interesting watch this weekend. The cast of the movie includes Supritha Sathyanarayana, Arjun Yogesh, Tejaswini Shekar, Shabari Manju and others in prominent roles. A couple sets out on a long drive on the boyfriend’s birthday. A miscreant starts to trouble them in multiple ways, watch how the two overcome the situation.

Release Date: 15 December 2022

