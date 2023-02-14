You’re probably already having the mid-week blues and are ready to give up on work life. But hold on, we have some good news! A handful of interesting movies are releasing at the theatres this week to keep us sane! From Dhanush to Ant-Man, drama to action, the weekend is packed with entertainment. Take a break and book your tickets today to these movies releasing this week to keep your hopes high!

Here is a list of movies releasing at the theatres this week to keep you entertained!

#1 Vaathi

A Tamil movie directed by Venky Atluri, Vaathi stars Danush and Samyutha Menon in lead roles. Senior actors Sai Kumar and Tanikella Bharani will also be seen in prominent roles. The story follows a young man who faces a difficult time as he struggles against the privatisation of education. The movie is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Catch the action drama in both Tamil and Telugu this weekend.

Release Date: 17 February 2023

#2 Shehzada

A Hindi action drama directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the cast of the movie includes Karthik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal will be seen in prominent roles. The movie is a remake of the super hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikuntapurramulo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Watch the movie this weekend and enjoy some comedy and family drama.

Release Date: 17 February 2023

#3 Bakasuran

The upcoming Tamil movie is written and directed by Mohan G and stars K Selvaraghavan, Nataraja Subramanian and others in lead roles. The movie centres on cyber harassment and the importance of parents being made aware of their children’s problems. Bringing an important social message through a movie is a must-watch this weekend.

Release Date: 17 February 2023

#4 Enkilum Chandrike

A Malayalam romantic comedy-drama directed by Adithya Chandrashek, the cast of the movie includes Suraj Venjaramood, Saiju Kurup, Basil Joseph and others in prominent roles. The movie is about a group of friends who try and prevent the marriage of their friend. Will their mission be accomplished? Watch at the theatres this weekend.

Release Date: 17 February 2023

#5 Ant-Man-Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Directed by Peyton Reed, the cast of the movie includes Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton, Jonathon Majors, Evangeline Lilly and others in lead roles.

Release Date: 17 February 2023

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.