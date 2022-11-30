With just one month left in 2022, there is a lot riding on us to complete deadlines, meet forgotten resolutions and also make new ones. While you are caught up in all this mess, here is something to relax your mind. November was a month of great content on Netflix, and here is a list of the best releases you cannot miss. Add these Netflix movies and web series released in November to your wishlist today!

Take a look at the best of November releases on Netflix you cannot miss

#1 Padavettu

Padavettu is a Malayalam political thriller written and directed by Liju Krishna. The movie stars Nivin Pauly, Aditi Balan, and Shammi Thilakan in the lead roles. Padavettu revolves around a lonely man with no cause in his life. When a local political party head cheats on him and his family, the enraged protagonist decides to revolt by turning into a saviour for the oppressed people in his village.

#2 Last Film Show

Chello Show or Last Film Show is a Gujarati coming-of-age drama film directed by Pan Nalin. This critically acclaimed movie was recently announced as India’s official entry to the 2023 Oscars. Set in Chalala, a village in Saurashtra, the plot follows a 9-year-old boy who develops immeasurable love for filmmaking after spending an entire summer watching movies from a projection booth. The movie features Bhavin Rabari in the main role and Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and others in supporting roles. This is one of those movies on Netflix this November you cannot miss.

#3 1899

A supernatural thriller series created by the makers of Dark, the sensational psychological thriller series, 1899 is based on the mystery of the cursed Bermuda Triangle in the Atlantic Ocean. The plot follows a group of European migrants travelling from London on a ship for a new beginning to their lives in New York. But their voyage soon turns horrific when they encounter another migrant ship mid sea. 1899 features Emily Beecham, Andrea Piestschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, and others, and was created by Jatje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

#4 The Noel Diary

The Noel Diary is an American rom-com film directed by Carles Shyer and starring Justin Hartley, Barret Doss, Bonnie Bedelia, and others in key roles. A popular author visits home for Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, where he finds a diary. What does it hold? How is it related to his past? What does the future have for Jake Turner? The Noel Diary is based on a book of the same name by Richard Paul Evans.

#5 Kumari

Kumari is a Malayalam mythological fantasy drama written and directed by Nirmal Sahadev and stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shine Tom Chacko, and Surabhi Lakshmi in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Kumari, a naive girl, who marries and moves to a far-off land in Kanhirangat. Soon, she finds out the evil ways of the locals to keep their tradition alive through human sacrifice. Add this to your movies on Netflix wishlist today!

#6 Slumberland

Slumberland is an American fantasy adventure film directed by Francis Lawrence and is based on the comic strip, Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winson McCay. The plot revolves around a young girl in the dream world of Slumberland. She works with an outlaw to see her late father once again. This movie stars Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, and Kyle Chandler in key roles.

#7 Christmas with You

A famous pop star is on the verge of losing contracts and projects when she decides to fulfil a young fan’s Christmas wish. Amid heavy snowfall, the star celebrates the days leading to Christmas at the fan’s house and unexpectedly falls in love. Christmas with You stars Aimee Garcia, Freddie Prinze Jr, Deja Monique Cruz, and others in key roles and was directed b Gabriela Tagliavini.

