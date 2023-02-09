Valentine’s Day is forthcoming and it has most of us trying to come up with ways to make this delightful day extra special. So what better way than going out on a date to a fancy place with your loved one? Keeping that in mind, we have curated a list of restaurants in Vizag that are perfect for a date night on Valentine’s Day. These aesthetic restaurants, with their amazing delicacies, will surely impress your loved ones.

Here is a list of restaurants in Vizag you can consider for a date night on Valentine’s Day.

Mekong Restaurant

Mekong specializes in Asian cuisine. From Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, and more, this place offers a wide range of delicacies. Their beautiful interiors and delectable dishes are perfect to spend time with your special one on a special day. Prawn Crackers, California Roll, Jasmine Rice, Sushi, Raspberry Sorbet, and Coconut Jaggery Ice Cream are must-try.

Location: Hotel Green Park, Ram Nagar LIG 1/IV, Ram Nagar Road, Nehru Nagar

Shack- The Park

This restaurant overlooks azure waters and specializes in Moroccan and Oriental cuisines. The delicious meals and stunning beach views are sure to make your day extra special. Their Mediterranean Platter and cocktails cannot be missed. The location of the restaurant serves to be an ideal getaway from the chaos of the city.

Location: The Park, RK Beach Road

Infinity Bar & Kitchen

For a luxury dining experience with your loved one on Valentine’s Day, Infinity is the way to go. Located overlooking the beach, this restaurant gives one of the best views in the city. They specialize in North Indian and Continental cuisines. It is recommended to try out their Chicken Sizzler, Mixed Platter, Smoked Devil Eggs, Seafood Platter, and cocktails.

Location: Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, RK Beach Road

The Coast

This coastal restaurant specializes in North Indian cuisine, fast food, and biryanis. It is renowned among Vizagites for being a great place for food and hanging out. Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani and Ulavacharu Mutton Biryani are their must-try delicacies.

Location: Near Sagar Nagar

Somaa

The combination of great food and live music for a date night is undoubtedly the best. This resto-bar specializes in South Indian, North Indian, Chinese, and Continental cuisines. BBQ Grilled Fish with Mashed Potato, Chicken Dum Biryani, Patiala Kebab, and Mexican Crispy Shrimp are their must-try delicacies.

Location: 4th Floor, VIP Centre, VIP Road, Siripuram

Moon Bar & Kitchen

This new resto-bar in Vizag serves refreshing drinks and lip-smacking meals. The beautiful ambience of this restaurant makes it an ideal place for date night. Take the Valentine’s Day experience up a notch at this resto-bar. It is recommended to try their Fried Chicken and Prawns.

Location: 4th floor, VIP Road, above Westside, CBM Compound, Siripuram

