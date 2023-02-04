We have all probably been to famous food chains like KFC and McDonald’s, but have you ever thought of trying out local eateries? If yes, then you have come to the right place. With this list, we bring to you food outlets in Vizag, that serve scrumptious fried chicken. From satisfying our evening cravings to being the perfect mid-day meals, these places cater to all needs. Be sure to visit these food outlets with loved ones, serving the best fried chicken in Vizag

Here is a list of the food outlets that serve the best fried chicken in Vizag.

The Egg Stop and Mexico’s Chicken Poppers

This restaurant is well known in the city for serving one of the best-fried chicken. They specialize in Mexican cuisine, as the name suggests. It is recommended to try out their Chicken Poppers, Dynamite Chicken, Mexican poppers rice bowl, and Creamy fries. Their chocolate thick shakes and milkshakes are a must-try, in beverages.

Location: Dondaparthy, Railway New Colony

Deccan Fried Chicken

When craving some spicy fried chicken, then Deccan Fried Chicken is the way to go. They offer a range of delicacies at pocket-friendly prices. It is recommended to try out their Chicken Crunchy Burger and Chicken Popcorn. Their Hot Chocolate and Coffee are popular among Vizagites.

Location: Yendada, Sagarnagar, Rushikonda

Five Star Chicken & Koli Hut

This restaurant is renowned for its delicious fried chicken, and also for being a good place to hold get-togethers. Hungry Bird Burger, Chicken Popcorn, Chicken Fingers, Chicken Krunchy Munchy, and French Fries are among their must-try delicacies.

Location: Pedaa Waltair Main Rd, Near Visakha Eye Hospital

The Chick Nation

This eatery specializes mainly in fried chicken, burgers, and mocktails. The best part is they serve amazing food for pocket-friendly prices. Chicken Wings, Peri Peri Chicken Pizza, French Fries, and Coffee are among their must-try delicacies.

Location: Rednam Manor, Dwaraka Nagar

BayBee Chikizza

This heaven for non-veg lovers offers a range of delicacies, from fried chicken, and pizzas, to burgers, and much more. It is recommended to try out their Chicken Popcorn, Chicken Samosa, and Thick shakes in beverages. Mexican Veg Wrap, is must try vegetarian item.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar 1st Lane

