Both the big screen and OTT platforms had some much-awaited movie releases the previous week of June. From some message-oriented flicks to engaging OTT dramas, here’s what kept us busy over the weekend, and their spoiler-free reviews by Mirchi RJ Bindass Indu.

RJ Indu, who hosts the morning show (7 AM-12 noon) on 98.3 Mirchi in Vizag, gives the perfect kickstart to your day with the right dose of positivity, city updates, and lovely stories. Do follow her on her social media handles for more entertainment.

Read on for reviews of some of the June movie and web series releases.

#1 Virata Parvam

Cast : Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati

Director : Venu Udugula

Ever since the trailer was released, Virata Parvam left audiences with quite a few expectations about something unique coming their way.

This Venu Udugula directorial comes as an honest attempt to tell a story based on true events that took place in the 1990s. Sai Pallavi, seen playing Vennela, accidentally comes across a book and falls in love with the poet for the ideology. She then embarks on a journey to find him. However, the poet-Ravanna, played by Rana, isn’t someone who’s easily accessible. Vennela’s persistent efforts to meet him bear fruit as she finally meets Ravanna. Her justification of her feelings for an outlaw and what unfolds once they meet each other is to be witnessed on the screen.

Coming to performances, Sai Pallavi yet again shines with her stand-out act. She is absolutely amazing in each of the frames and this is also probably the first time she isn’t seen dancing throughout the screen. Rana too pulls off the role with ease, especially in the scenes involving sensitivities. Priyamani, who plays Bharatakka, and Nandita Das, who portrays as Shakuntala teacher, also leave us with an impact.

Verdict: Despite the dragged mid-portions, Virata Parvam deserves a watch, especially for its worthy climax.

#2 O2

Cast: Nayanthara, Rithvick

Director: GS Vignesh

Originally made in Tamil, and also dubbed in Telugu, O2 made its way to Disney+ Hotstar on 17th June. The film comes with a strong message that while nature could always redeem itself, humans will have to tread wisely with nature to avoid catastrophic repercussions. The plot revolves around a widowed woman whose biggest concern is safeguarding her son from suffering from breathing issues. The story takes a turn when the mother-son duo take an emergency bus trip on a private and gets stuck due to a landslide. Nayanthara, who plays Parvathy, faces the herculean task of keeping her son’s oxygen supply afloat. The task is made further more challenging when a fight breaks out on the bus in a bid for survival. How each of them handles the situation and who all survive forms an interesting premise.

Nayanthara, as always, gave ger best while Rithvick too does a commendable job.

Verdict: With an interesting premise and not-so-perfect execution, this forms a middling watch.

#3 Godse

Cast: Satyadev, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jia Sharma, Noel Sean

Director: Gopi Pattabhi

Satyadev and Gopi Pattabhi come together for the second time for Godse; their previous outing, Bluff Master, was an internet hit. Godse is an action thriller that focuses on unemployment and why entrepreneurs are unable to find their way to fully implement their plans. The first half of the movie revolves around taking some VIPs as hostages to present the lead character’s intent behind the act. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays Vyshali, a Special Investigation Officer, who negotiates with Godse.

With a tiny twist at the interval block, the film becomes a little predictable halfway through and turns into a bore. The performances of the lead characters are praiseworthy. An entire sequence of flashbacks is a little too dragged where you want to quickly skip to the climax, which is ideally what must happen.

Verdict: Give this one a pass, you won’t regret

#4 Suzhal: The Vortex

Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parthiban, Shreya Reddy

Created by: Pushkar-Gayathri

This latest Amazon original is an intriguing watch. Set in a remote village in Tamil Nadu, Suzhal: The Vortex, follows a series of mysterious happenings with a cement factory and a young love pair at their core. In addition to the engaging plot, the brilliant technicalities, such as top-notch cinematography and music, make Suzal and binge-worthy drama. While one could only have wished for more to make it a perfect watch, this eight-episode series still deserves a watch with all it has up its sleeve.

Verdict: A binge-worthy, engaging crime thriller.

While I come back next week, go watch the trailer Sabash Mithu, the biopic of Mithali Raj, the woman who redefined “The Gentleman’s Game”.

Let us know your review of the June movie releases and Suzhal: The Vortex.