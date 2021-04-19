In light of the growing demand by passengers for trains between Howrah Junction, Mysuru Junction and Vasco-da-Gama railway stations, Indian Railways has decided to run Weekly Summer Special trains between these stations, via Visakhapatnam railway station.

Special Trains between Howrah Junction and Mysuru Junction

Train no. 08117 will run from Howrah Junction to Mysuru Junction from 23 April 2021 to 30 April 2021. Every Friday, it will depart from Howrah Junction at 4: 15 PM and arrive at Visakhapatnam railway station on the next day at 5:25 AM. From there on, it will leave for Mysuru Junction at 5:45 AM and reach that station at 3:50 AM, the next day.

The reverse train from Mysuru Junction to Howrah Junction (train no. 08118) will operate from 25 April 2021 till 2 May 2021. It will depart every Sunday from Mysuru Junction at 11:45 PM and reach Visakhapatnam railway station at 8:30 PM, the next day. It will then leave the station at 8:50 PM and arrive at Howrah Junction at 10:55 AM, the next day.

Passengers travelling in these trains can book berths in AC 2-tier (1 coach), AC 3-tier (6 coaches), Sleeper (10 coaches) or Second Class (3 coaches).

These trains will stop at the following railway stations during the journey:

Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack Junction, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram Junction, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Renigunta Junction, Katpadi Junction, Jolarpettai Junction, Bangarapet Junction, Krishnarajapuram and Bengaluru.

Special Trains between Howrah Junction and Vasco-da-Gama Railway Station

Train no. 08047 will run between Howrah Junction and Vasco-da-Gama railway station till 29 April 2021. It will leave from Howrah Junction on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 11:30 PM. This special train will arrive at Visakhapatnam railway station at 12:55 PM, the next day and depart at 1:15 PM. It will then reach Vasco-da-Gama railway station at 3:45 PM, the next day.

The reverse configuration of this special train will operate between Vasco-da-Gama railway station and Howrah Junction from 20 April 2021 till 2 May 2021. It will depart from Vasco-da-Gama railway station at 6:50 AM every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The summer special train will arrive at Visakhapatnam railway station at 8:25 AM, the next day and depart for Howrah Junction at 8:45 AM where it will reach at 11:25 PM.

Passengers can book berths in AC 3-tier (6 coaches), Sleeper (10 coaches) or Second Class (2 coaches).

These Summer Special trains will stop at the following railway stations along the way:

Bhadrak, Jajpur Road, Cuttack Junction, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram Junction, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Vijayawada, Guntakal and Madgaon Junction.

Passengers travelling in these Summer special trains running via Visakhapatnam railway station or any other train are requested to follow all Covid-19 protocols laid down by the Indian Government. They should always wear a face mask, whether in train or at railway premises.