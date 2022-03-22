Do not worry, unlike Christopher Nolan movies, this article will not have an open ending. Or will it? You will find out as you go through these legendary mind-boggling Nolan brothers’ movies. Revisit some of the best Christopher Nolan movies of all time this weekend and decode them and look for unnoticed details. If you have not watched any of these classics, do make sure you watch them this weekend.

# Memento (2000)

A legendary film, which is a masterclass in and of itself, introduced the genius of Christopher Nolan to the world with his second film. Ghajini, the popular Tamil film was inspired by this thriller. This film is an adaptation of the short story written by Jonathan Nolan. Reading up on fan fiction, articles and watching video essays that decode the subtle layers in the film is a fun way to spend the weekend for a film fanatic.

# Prestige (2006)

This mystery drama entails the lives of two rival magicians. Their ups and downs and the thriller element in this classic will leave the audience spellbound. This film has one of the best climaxes in the history of cinema. This is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Christopher Priest. A true Nolan fan will crucify the climax until the mystery is resolved and all the subtexts are understood.

# Inception (2010)

This movie increased the fan base of Christopher Nolan multifold. To date, discussions about its open ending are rampant in film clubs. Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance works like magic in this intriguing plot. This is one of the first movies that is suggested to a Nolan newbie.

# Batman Trilogy (2005-2012)

The benchmark Christian Bale and Heath Ledger set is unmatched. To all the DC fans, Christopher Nolan’s trilogy did proper justice. These films are unshakably the best superhero movies of all time. Even those who are not into Batman, which is highly improbable, will surely enjoy these brilliant films.

# Interstellar (2014)

This is film is literally and metaphorically out-of-the-world. This space adventure shows Anne Hathaway in a new light which is well received by the audience. Movie buffs go gaga over this film even years after it was made. Hans Zimmer did a terrific job with the soundtrack which still rings in our ears. The emotional aspect is a nice ring to a sci-fi film that worked wonders. This film has blown people’s minds for generations

Comment below and let us know your best Christopher Nolan movies and if you fully cracked them.