Lately, there has been a shift in the spotlight towards the Korean film industry. The precise craftsmanship in their movies attracts the audience. Language hardly acts as a barrier. Movies like Parasite (2019) and Minari (2020) have conquered the world with their uniquely intriguing plots. Cinematography and English subtitles are enough to enjoy a Korean movie. The K-Movies industry has produced some of the masterpieces. In this article, Yo! Vizag suggests some bewitching Korean movies that you should stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

#1 The Wailing

Set in Gokseong village in South Korea, The Wailing takes you on a journey of trepidation. A series of serial murders and a strange sickness form the plot of the story. Cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo uses dark colours to highlight a sense of danger. The horror/thriller movie includes some horrifying dream sequences. The 2016 movie is available in both English as well as Hindi dubs with English subtitles.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#2 Forgotten

Forgotten is a 2017 thriller K-Movie. The story comes with a moral at the end. The strong storyline for the thriller also keeps space for emotions. The psychological thriller revolves around a man who seeks the truth behind the kidnapping of his brother. The unique plot, terrific performances and pace of the movie form the perfect ingredients. The movie is available with Korean audio, along with English subtitles.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#3 Burning

Burning is based on the short story by the famous Japanese writer Haruki Mukarami. Taken from a collection of short stories “The Elephant Vanishes”, Burning is a psychological thriller drama movie. It has the essence of a mind-bending yet emotional film and has a realism to it, a Mukarami realm. It premiered at the International Cannes Film Festival where it received the FIPRESCI International Critics’ Prize. The movie was the official selection as the South Korean entry in the 2018 Academy Awards. Burning was a well critically acclaimed movie. It is available in Korean audio with English subtitles.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#4 The Chase

The Chase is a 2017 crime thriller K-movie. The movie has a relatively comic beginning and heads towards some intense action and suspense. Things quickly turn from comic to drama when a 30-year old murder mystery surfaces. The development of the murder mystery makes it even more interesting. It is available in Korean audio with English subtitles.

Where To Watch- Netflix

# 5 Roaring Currents

The Admiral: Roaring Currents is a war epic movie. A reiteration of the Battle of Myeongnyang, fought by the Korean army headed by Admiral Yi Sun-sin against the Japanese. The movie celebrates the epic win over the 333 Japanese fleet. The movie released in 2014 and went on to become the highest grossing South Korean movie. It also became the most watched movie in South Korea, surpassing the record held by Avatar. It is available in both English and Hindi audio with English subtitles.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#6 The Call

The Call is a 2020 sci-fi thriller K-movie. Written and directed by Lee Chung-hyun, it is an adaptation of the British movie The Caller. Dealing with the subject of time travel, the Call has some intense cinematic scenes. It is available in Hindi, English, Korean audio with English and Korean subtitles as well. It is one of the best Korean movies that you can watch on either Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#7 Minari

The 2021 Oscar nominee and award winner Minari is a bilingual movie. It narrates a beautiful story of a middle-income group family. It is a story of the people who want to provide more to their family, rather than the available bare minimum. It is a depiction of the age-old ‘The Great American Dream’. The movie is available in English audio with English subtitles. It is one of the must-watch Korean movies out of all that you can find on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#8 Okja

Okja is a 2017 action/fantasy/adventure K-movie. The ensemble cast also stars Hollywood actors like Jake Gyllenhaal and Tilda Swinton. Okja was originally premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, the movie received a four-minute-long standing ovation at the end. The movie carries with it a theme for the love of nature. It is available in both English and Korean audio with English subtitles.

#9 Parasite

The Academy Award winner for the Best Movie, Parasite is a masterpiece. It represents the socio-economic settings and disbars present in society. The movie works wonders with a strong story, beautiful yet disturbing cinematic shots. What begins as a con movie soon turns into a drama. The pace at which the movie grows and ends surges the watching experience. Parasite is a perfect example of how even art movies can be made enjoyable for an average audience, without losing its essence. It is available in Korean and Hindi audio with English subtitles.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#10 Lucid Dream

Lucid Dream is a 2017 science fiction K-Movie. It follows a tale of a man whose son has been abducted. The movie presents a theme close to one seen in the Christopher Nolan Hollywood blockbuster Inception. The single father searches for his abducted son through his ‘Lucid Dream’. It is available in Korean audio with English subtitles.

Where To Watch- Netflix