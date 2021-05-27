The Andhra Pradesh State Government, considering the pandemic situation and the rising Covid-19 cases being reported every day, has taken the decision to postpone SSC examinations in the state. This decision by the State acts as a big relief for the students and teachers who are attending the SSC examinations. The High Court, on Thursday, held a hearing on the petition filed to postpone the examinations and decided to conduct it only after all the teachers get their two doses of vaccination. On the advice of the honourable court, the AP Government took a call to postpone the SSC exams. Hearing the State’s plea on this issue, the High Court directed the AP government to provide a written statement and adjourned the next hearing till June 18.

It may be recalled that the SSC examinations, as per the State Government’s order, were to be conducted from June 7. The government, prior to the court hearing, had stood to its schedule of conducting the exams on the said date which created a worrying situation for many teachers who are yet to get fully vaccinated, and students who haven’t got their first jab of vaccination yet.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, held a meeting with the officials of the Education Department at the Tadepalli camp office to discuss this issue. As the students may have trouble writing exams during the curfew, the government has decided to postpone the SSC exams and will review the situation of Covid-19 cases, and decide accordingly to conduct the exams in July.

After the announcement, many students expressed a sigh of relief, and the students’ parents expressed joy that their children would be safe by not going out for their examinations during this pandemic situation.

The officials also discussed the possibility of extending the curfew in view of the number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the state.