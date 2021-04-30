Last updated 1 hour ago

Discussions, and debates, have been happening among parents in Whatsapp groups, and social media networks, on how safe it is to send their children to write exams. On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court held a hearing on the conduct of the SSC and Inter exams in Vizag and other districts of AP. In the latest news, The AP High Court has raised a question on how the Andhra Pradesh State Government can put lakhs of children at risk and advised them to reconsider the decision. The AP High Court directed the Andhra Pradesh State Government to file a counterclaim, adjourning the hearing till 3 May 2021.

Parents raising concern over the safety of children

“Many of the college authorities said they have been conducting exams in college and there is no risk for children, as they have good immunity. But eventually, they can be carriers for other people, especially if it might affect elderly people at home. I decided not to send my daughter and put her at risk”.

– Saranya, mother of an intermediate student

“The government might set up isolation rooms for children with symptoms and take necessary precautions. But checking the temperature at the entrance and sanitising hands cannot completely stop the spread of the virus. We are waiting for the government to reconsider their decision and postpone, or cancel until the pandemic situation sets down”.

-Mohan Babu, a private sector employee whose son is studying intermediate

How would the AP Government conduct exams for Covid-19 positive patients? Will there be special exams for such patients? Will the mental health condition of Covid-19 patients allow them to write these exams? These are some of the questions raised by the AP High Court on the matter. The AP High Court has told the State Government to note the rise in cases, the postponement of exams by other states, and then take a decision.

With the rise in Covid-19 cases, especially reported among children in the last few weeks, a worry has risen among the parents. Not many parents in Vizag are willing to send their children to appear for inter and SSC exams. While other states have postponed the exams, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has scheduled to conduct exams of intermediate students from May 5.