In order to control the spread of Covid-19 virus and prevent the students of Andhra Pradesh from contracting it, the State Government has decided to suspend classes for grades 1-9 at all schools in the state. This ruling will come into effect from 20 April 2021. Andhra Pradesh Minister of Education Audimulapu Suresh made this announcement in a press conference. He revealed that this decision was taken by the State Government in light of the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh and schools in the state turning into Covid-19 hotspots. The exams of Intermediate and SSC students will go on as per the schedule, said Minister Suresh.

He also stressed on the need to wear masks and follow physical distancing at schools, for SSC and Intermediate students. The SSC examinations in AP are scheduled to take place in June 2021, beginning on 7 June while the Intermediate examinations are scheduled to happen during May 2021, starting on May 6. The practical exams for Intermediate students are currently going on in Andhra Pradesh. He assured that the Covid-19 guidelines will be followed sternly during these examinations and severe actions will be taken on the schools which are not doing so.

Minister Suresh also said that the suspension of classes for grades 1-9 will allow the state Education Department to organise the SSC examinations in Andhra Pradesh in a safer and easier manner, with physical distancing being practised more efficiently.