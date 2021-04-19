In a shocking revelation, it comes to light that Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt might leave the show. The exact reason for this supposed exit has not been revealed as yet.

This shocking news was revealed at the end of Sunday’s episode of Indian Idol, as a sneak peek into what’s to come next week. It is worth noting that Sawai Bhatt was absent during the show’s ‘Ramdev Baba Special’ episode on Saturday. In the teaser, Sawai Bhatt revealed that he’s worried about his mother’s health, who has been sick for a few months. Judges Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar both looked very shocked by Bhatt’s announcement. Sawai Bhatt himself seemed very distressed and emotional while making this announcement.

On Saturday and Sunday, Sawai Bhatt did post on his social media accounts, asking his fans to vote for him.

One of the strong contenders for the winner of on Indian Idol Season 12, Sawai Bhatt has been mesmerising the audiences and judges week after week with his qawwalis. If he does leave the show, his melodious and soulful voice will be sorely missed by his many fans around the country.

Recently, two of the show’s popular contestants, Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan had tested positive for Covid-19 and were quarantined in their respective hotel rooms. Back on 3 April 2021, the show’s host Aditya Narayan had also tested positive for Covid-19 and gone under quarantine, Rithwik Dhanjani substituting him since. The good news for the show’s fans, though, is that both Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan have tested negative and will soon resume their participation in this popular reality show.