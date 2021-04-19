In a bid to improve waste disposal in the city, GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) has decided that they are initiating 100% public segregation of waste from now on. The waste from all homes in Visakhapatnam will have to be segregated into wet waste, dry waste and domestic hazardous waste by the waste generators, i.e. the public. This move has been done in line with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 of the civic body.

The public will have to maintain 3 garbage bins, 1 for dry waste (like paper, metal, wood, etc.), 1 for wet waste (bio-degradable) and 1 for domestic hazardous waste (napkins, diapers, mosquito repellents, etc.). GVMC is also going to encourage the practice of utilizing wet waste as compost for gardening at home.

GVMC have already been spreading awareness in Visakhapatnam about the proper way of segregating domestic waste. Going forward, fines will also be imposed on people if they are not disposing of their domestic waste appropriately. It has been ensured that those who cannot afford to have separate bins for segregated waste will be identified and provided with free bins by GVMC.

It is understood that the civic body won’t be collecting non-segregated waste under any circumstances. After segregating the waste, it has to be handed over to the GVMC waste collectors who will then take care of the disposal of the waste. GVMC Chief Medical Officer, K.S.L.G Sastry revealed that to boost the door-to-door collection of waste, GVMC is going to procure around 678 autos, so that every Ward sachivalayam has a garbage collection auto of its own.

Waste disposal has been a severe problem in Visakhapatnam for the past few days as a lot of garbage has been found at various prominent public spots throughout the city like RK Beach. To combat this, GVMC is going to organize sanitisation drives with the help of various NGOs and do regular checkups at such spots to prevent the unhealthy disposal of garbage.

As per Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the waste generators are responsible for the proper segregation of waste into dry, wet and hazardous waste streams. Not just that, street vendors around Visakhapatnam also have to have separate bins for different kinds of garbage.

GVMC is presently placing two separate bins for dry waste and wet waste at every 50 metres within all commercial areas of Visakhapatnam.