The romantic comedy-drama Chaavu Kaburu Challaga (CKC), starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi hit the screens on March 19th and is all set to come home. This out-and-out massy forte from Kartikeya has impressed the fans and left everyone waiting for the Chaavu Kaburu Challaga OTT release date.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga saw a quick theatrical run and is now all set for an OTT release. Aha, the Telugu OTT platform recently took to its official social media handles to announce the new OTT trailer of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga which is to be released on the 19th of April at 5PM. Aha also went on to announce that 23rd April would be the official OTT release date of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga.

This film is produced by GA2 pictures, written and directed by Koushik Paggalapati. The film relies heavily on Kartikeya’s stellar performance and accent which intensifies Basthi Balaraju’s unapologetic & intentionally rightful character. Lavanya Tripathi and Srikanth Iyengar, few of the popular faces support in delivering an emotional play.

Debutant director Koushik Paggalapati’s has done admirably well in his first film, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. But no matter how different a love story it is, CKC misses Kartikeya’s flare that we got to see in RX 100, giving it only a brief theatrical run.

The year 2021, which has already seen numerous OTT releases from the TFI will only give Kartikeya more opportunities to get closer to his fans. With Chaavu Kaburu Challaga released in theatres and its OTT release date announced, the actor has already started shooting for his next project. Announcing that he had resumed shooting and wishing his fans on Easter, on 3rd April, Kartikeya released the first update of his upcoming film on social media, which in his words, is a very ambitious script helmed by an energetic crew.