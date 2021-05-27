In light of the recent attack that happened on an AMC PG student at KGH Mortuary in Vizag, the Visakhapatnam police has decided to put up some safety measures for the medical students at the hospitals to prevent any such further incidents from happening. This was decided at a meeting held with the students on Wednesday where the students had shared their concerns about safety at the hospitals.

In the meeting, it was decided that a committee consisting of ACPs in Visakhapatnam and students will be formed whose job will be to monitor the students’ safety throughout the city. Access control will also be established where a limited number of attendants (2 at most) of the patient will be allowed into the ward, in order to maintain order at the hospital.

A dedicated patrol team of Visakhapatnam police will be formed for KGH and extra protection will be put in specific hotspots around KGH and AMC. Talking about the safety measures, Visakhapatnam Police ACP (Harbour) Sireesha stated that 1 SI (Sub-inspector) and two PCs (Police Constables) are being deployed to the CSR Block at KGH as a lot of disturbance is being observed in that block.

“There will be one moving Police team which will be covering these 8-9 hotspots around KGH, apart from which, a police outpost will be set up at the Casualty block. Moreover, audio messages and posters will be put at the entrance of the ward and other strategic locations. All the police personnel will be communicating through a man-pack system and reporting any nuisance that occurs,” said ACP Sireesha.

These safety measures are being put as a result of the attack that happened on an AMC PG student on Tuesday after he was coming out from a post-mortem procedure. After this incident, there had been a lot of unrest among the AMC students who were concerned about their safety while performing their duties at the hospital.