Tension prevailed in the premises of King George Hospital, Vizag after a PG student of the Forensic Department, Andhra Medical College was supposedly attacked by attendants of the deceased for conducting a post-mortem. The incident happened on Tuesday evening when the PG student came out after conducting a post-mortem on a deceased person.

According to the PG students of AMC, a body was sent to the KGH mortuary on Monday and a post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday. The attendants of the deceased asked not to conduct a post-mortem but the doctors had to follow the rules and conduct post-mortem. Soon after the PG student came out of the KGH mortuary in Vizag after his duty, he was attacked by around 12 persons who are alleged to be the attendants of the deceased. They attacked the PG student with blades and other sharp objects. While the PG student sustained minor injuries on his face, police who were nearby the premises immediately brought the situation under control. “We heard about the incident and immediately reached the spot. It is found that the person who attacked was in an inebriated condition and is a drug addict,” said Principal Andhra Medical College, PV Sudhakar.

Knowing about the incident, PG students of Andhra Medical College staged a protest at the OP gate, demanding immediate action. They questioned their safety if they could witness such incidents. “It is the doctor’s duty to conduct post-mortem as told by the authorities. How can someone attack the doctor in such a way? So far, the police have arrested three members. Police promised to arrest the rest of them by tomorrow afternoon. If they fail to do it, we have decided to boycott duties from tomorrow afternoon,” said a PG student of Andhra Medical College.