Karthi has time and again stood the test of time as a top celebrated actor of the South Indian Film Industry. Today. when we celebrate his 44th birthday, it’s worthwhile to go down memory lane and cherish some of his best films by watching them on various OTT platforms and owe Karthi his dues.

From his nascent days, Karthi was known as a meritorious student and earned a scholarship for his masters in the United States. Earning sufficient experience in graphic designing, he set forth to return to his home country India. In the year 2004, Karthi met Mani Ratnam and got a chance to work as an assistant director for the film Ayitha Ezhuthu. While working, he was chosen to act as a protagonist for the film Paruthiveeran in 2005, and the rest is history. In 2021, Karthi’s film Sulthan was well celebrated by fans and critics alike and set a new milestone for the streaming platform Aha by reaching the highest watch hours. Here are 5 other Karthi films that you shouldn’t miss on your OTT platforms.

#1. Paruthiveeran

Paruthiveeran will be your perfect pick for a romance film from the 2000s. This film is Karthi’s debut, and still stands the test of time as being rated the best amongst Karthi’s films. The film co-stars Priyamani as the female lead. The film Paruthiveeran was awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress and won six filmfare awards.

Where to watch: Available for buy/rent on YouTube

#2. Madras

Madras movie depicts the intensity of political rivalry. This 2014 film is the story of a wall creating discord between two factions. What happens to political rivals over a dispute is splendidly narrated in the film Madras. The film co-stars Catherine Tresa as the female lead and Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan in a supporting role. The film also received the Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actress and many more.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#3. Oopiri

Oopiri is a comedy-drama and the story of a millionaire entrepreneur who is a paraplegic. A convict breaks into the life of this millionaire and shows him life beyond materialistic acquisitions. The film features stalwarts from the south Indian film Industry like Akkineni Nagarjuna, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha. Oopiri, that was released in 2016, is still relatable to the current generations and is one of the many films of Karthi that you should sit down and watch with your family on your OTT platforms.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4. Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru casts Karthi as a police officer. Theeran, a dedicated police officer faces criticism, undergoes trouble for being sincere, and investigating an illegal activity by a powerful gangster. The film co-stars Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead and Abhimanyu Singh as a supporting artist. The 2017 posters of Karthi draped in the police uniform still feature in the ideal depiction of a police officer. It is one of the best movies of Karthi that you can watch on OTT platforms.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#5. Kaithi

Kaithi is an action thriller written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The Tamil original film had a simultaneous release with a dubbed version of the film in Telugu, titled Khaidi. While the film has done well at the box office and at the Filmfares, a Hindi version starring Ajay Devgn is on cards.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar