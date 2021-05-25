The Family Man 2 is reportedly said to have hurt the sentiments of the Tamil people, and in support of the community, the Tamil Nadu (TN) government has written to the broadcasting minister seeking a ban on the OTT release of The Family Man Season 2. The trailer, which was not well received by the audience initially, is now burdened with yet another hurdle, with the TN government going against its release.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mano Thangaraj wrote to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, condemning the series for depicting Tamilians in an inappropriate manner. This letter comes after Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko had risen the issue. In the letter, the Rajya Sabha MP had stated that the series portrays Tamilians as ISI agents and terrorists having links with Pakistan. The Liberation Tiger for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) also alleged that the series depicts the Tamil community as ‘vicious’.

While the issue has turned into a national debate, The Family Man Season 2 directors Raj and DK have responded to the wild spread agitations for a ban on the show’s release. The director duo has released a statement, calling the assumptions based on a few snippets from the series as preconceived notions. They said that years of hard work and efforts have been put into delivering ‘a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story’. The directors also pointed out the lead cast and members involved in the series which consists of Tamilians and claimed that they have nothing but utmost love and respect towards the community. On an ending note, the directors requested everyone to wait and watch it when it releases and promised a riveting story, just like season 1.

While it’s still unclear if the Amazon original series starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and Priyamani – The Family Man 2 will release on 4 June 2021, the directors and the makers are giving their best in convincing everyone to wait until they watch it.