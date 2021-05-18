Bringing the curtains down on a long wait, the celebrated Amazon Prime series, The Family Man Season 2, is gearing up for its release. The series was initially slated to premiere in February. However, the release was delayed due to reasons best known to the makers and the streaming platform. After months of speculations, the makers, on Tuesday, announced that the trailer of the series will be out on Wednesday. The streaming giant is expected to announce the release date of The Family Man 2 along with the trailer.

Created by Raj and DK, the first season of the espionage action-thriller chronicled the journey of Srikant Tiwari, a government agent who works for a special unit called TASC that tries to prevent terrorist activity. In Season 2, as Srikant struggles to balance his family and professional life, he’ll face a new nemesis in Raji (Samantha Akkineni). The web series also marks the digital debut of Samantha.

Manoj Bajpayee unveiled a new poster of The Family Man 2, featuring himself and Samantha Akkineni, on 18 May. In his post, the actor also announced that the trailer will be out on 19 May. “Our excitement level is 11/10 Yours? #TheFamilyManOnPrime Summer is here, and so is #TheFamilyManOnPrime Trailer out tomorrow (sic),” read the caption.

While the fans are eagerly waiting for the release date, a source close to the makers revealed that The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 4 June.

