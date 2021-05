Srikakulam is a coastal city and district in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It lies at a distance of 119 kilometres from Visakhapatnam and is accessible by road and rail. It is flocked with tourists for the most part of the year. Srikakulam has many tourist attractions like Salihundam, a Buddhist site of great archaeological significance, Seethampeta Tribal Station, Kalingapatnam Beach with its Lighthouse and Telineelapuram Bird Sanctuary. There are multiple localities in Srikakulam, all with their own pin codes.

Here’s a list of all the pin codes/ postal codes of Srikakulam District: