In another incident of an assault by stray animals, a 16-month-old died at Mettavalasa Village on Friday, 21 April 2023. According to reports, the girl, Sathvika of Srikakulam District, was playing in front of her residence when a pack of stray dogs attacked her, causing injuries on her head and face.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Rajam, where she died while undergoing treatment. This is the fourth such bizarre incident in Andhra Pradesh in the last month. In the last week of March, stray dogs attacked and injured a four-year-old boy at Sanath Nagar near Vijayawada, similar to yesterday’s incident involving the girl from Srikakulam. The boy, Shaik Aseef, was taken to the Government General Hospital. Aseef was playing at his house when the incident occurred.

On 3 April, a farmer at Mudinenivaddipalli in Annamayya District was reportedly mauled to death by stray dogs. According to reports, the farmer consumed alcohol in his fields and fell unconscious at night. Later, he was reportedly mauled to death by a pack of dogs.

25 injured

In a similar incident, a stray dog went on a biting spree at Jaggampeta in Kakinada District on 10 April, causing injuries to as many as 25 persons, including 10 children. Later, the dog was chased and thrashed to death by the local people. While those who sustained minor injuries were given first aid at the Jaggampeta health centre, the seriously injured were taken to the Kakinada government hospital for treatment.

