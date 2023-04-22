The Visakhapatnam City Police, in view of the auspicious Simhachalam Chandanotsavam, have issued a set of traffic restrictions and guidelines for the general public and the devotees attending the event. Earlier, the City Police Commissioner, along with District Collector and the temple authorities, addressed the media and spoke about the elaborate arrangements in place for 23 April. Over one lakh devotees are expected to turn up for the Chandanotsavam from Visakhapatnam and its surrounding districts.

Below are traffic guidelines and restrictions which will be imposed during the Simhachalam Chandanotsavam in Visakhapatnam.

Devotees with Rs 300 and Rs 1,000 tickets and those availing free darshan coming from Sontyam must park their autos, four-wheelers, and two-wheelers at the parking areas arranged near Adavivaram. From there, they must reach Simhachalm on the free buses arranged by the temple authorities. Heavy vehicles coming from Sontyam will not have access to Adavivaram. The general public travelling from Sontyam must either travel via Anandapuram or Pendurthi. Devotees with Rs 300 and Rs 1,000 tickets and those availing free darshan from Hanumanthuwaka must park their autos, four-wheelers, and two-wheelers at the parking areas arranged near Adavivaram. From there, they must reach Simhachalam on the free buses arranged by the temple authorities. Heavy vehicles going towards Pendurthi and Gopalapatnam from Hanumanthuwaka must travel via Anandapuram or Maddilapalem NAD side and avoid the Adavivaram route Devotees with Rs 1,500 tickets and those availing free darshan coming from Arilova and the city via Pineapple Colony must park their vehicles at the parking areas arranged near the new tollgate. From there, they must reach Simhachalm on the free AC buses arranged by the temple authorities. Devotees with Rs 300 and Rs 1,000 tickets and those availing free darshan from Gopalapatnam and Vepagunta must park their vehicles in the designated areas and reach Simhachalam on the buses arranged by the temple authorities near Old Goshala. Two-wheelers from Gopalapatnam and Vepagunta direction must be parked at Sridevi Complex near Kalasam Junction. Devotees must reach Simhachalam on the free buses arranged by the temple authorities. Motorists travelling from Pendurthi, Vepagunta, and Gopalapatnam to Hanumanthuwaka via Simhachalam have been directed to avoid the route given the Chandanotsavam. The police officials have directed commuters to travel via NAD, Thatichetlapalem, and Maddilapalem. Devotees from Sabbavaram and Kotthavalasa must reach Adavivaram via Pendurthi, Akkireddypalem, Jutthada and Duvvupalem. Two-wheelers of police and all government department personnel on duty during Chandanotsavam should be parked in dedicated parking spaces at Simhachalam High School ground and reach the hill in free RTC buses. Two-wheelers will not be allowed on the hill. Vehicles, other than those arranged by the temple authorities, will not be allowed on the hill during Chandanotsavam. The Visakhapatnam Police have appealed to the residents of the Simhachalam area not to travel between Old Goshala and Adavivaram, barring a case of emergency to avoid traffic hassles during the Chandanotsavam. Residents travelling on the route must carry their Aadhra card as proof of residence.

