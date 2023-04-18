On Monday, 17 April 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police, in coordination with the Disha Police, arrested a 23-year-old accused of the rape of a minor girl. According to a press release by the police, the culprit, identified as Gondela Sai Kumar alias Sai, sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl studying fourth standard on 9 April near Mudasarlova Park. This heartwrenching incident came to light when the victim’s mother approached the Arilova Police Station.

As per the complainant, Sai approached the victim, playing on the streets near her residence, and trapped her under the guise of asking for an address. He kidnapped her on a two-wheeler and took her to an isolated place in Mudasarlova Park, where he sexually assaulted her. Further, he threatened her with dire consequences if she complained about the assault to anyone and fled the spot.

Upon receiving the complaint from the victim’s parent, the Arilova PS officials reached the incident spot to collect any material evidence. On the directives of the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikram Varma and ACP of the Disha Police, Ch Vivekananda, the Arilova PS officials formed two teams to initiate an elaborate investigation into the rape case of the minor girl.

The police analysed the available CCTV footage and tracked Sai’s movements thoroughly around Arilova. Eventually, they arrested him on Monday near the Goshala in Arilova and seized a two-wheeler and a mobile from him. In the press conference held to disclose the information regarding this case, the police revealed that the accused was previously involved in a similar offence under the Arilova PS jurisdiction. A case was registered against him on 29 October 2022.

The police added that Sai was under the custody of the Visakhapatnam Central Prison for two-and-a-half months until he was released on conditional bail in January 2023. Stating that a further investigation would be carried out to collect material evidence, the Visakhapatnam City Police stated that the culprit would be produced at the Court of Cheif Metropolitan Magistrate.

